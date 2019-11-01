Leapin' lizards! MCC Arts & Letters presents 'Annie Jr.' Nov. 2 and 3

She’s leaping off the comic book pages and onto the stage when Meridian Community College’s Arts & Letters Series brings “Annie Jr.” to the McCain Theater.
The musical, under the direction of Susie Johnson, Arts & Letters Series director, will be presented Saturday, Nov. 2, at 2 and 6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 3, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 each. Call 601-484-8650 for ticket information.
Audiences of all ages will be charmed by the plucky, positive Annie who, despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City, seeks her parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan’s evil plots and comes out the winner finding a new home and family with billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a loveable mutt, Sandy.
The young and young-at-heart will cheer as “Maybe,” “Tomorrow,” “Hard Knock Life,” N.Y.C. and “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without A Smile” sounds throughout the theater.
Youths from local schools and homeschoolers, as well as MCC students, comprise this cast. Musicians playing for “Annie Jr.“ include students in local schools as well as from MCC and the community.
Cast members include Cooper Tibbetts, Annie; Kyla Holloman, Molly; Hattie Chaney, Kate; Emerie Foster, Tessie; Amelia Crowell, Pepper; Addison Hughey; Reagan Couch, Duffy; Gina Garrett (Emily), Sarah Higginbotham (Sara), Abby McCary (Rosie) Amber Palmiter (Alex) Madilynn Stephens (Kaitlyn), Orphans; Maggie Freeman, Miss Hannigan; Daylon Horton, Bundles; Chris Collins, Rooster; Emily Huebner, Lily; Stacy Davis, Apple Seller; Brayden Alford, Dog Catcher; Nyk Stevens, Officer Ward; Valerie Purvis, Sarah Thaggard, Noah Thaggard, Sandy; Rachel Thaggard, Grace; Patrick Martin, Warbucks; Nathan Metcalf, Drake; Sydney Stokes, Mrs. Greer; Maria Lucy Valez, Cecile; Hannah Dover, Annette; Jazmin Pace, Mrs. Pugh; Natalie Wilson and Jordan Culpepper, Maids; Adam Thaggard, chauffeur; Kaitlyn Clark, Kitchen Maids; Kaydence Patton and Ava Parker, Roxy Usherettes; Erica Smith and Hannah Boyette, NYC Stars-to-Be; Edi Smith (Movie Star Fan), Ashley Purvis (Movie Star Fan) Rebekah Thaggard (Movie Star Fan), Ananya Mantri (Tourist), Drew Carr (Newsie), Amaya Holliday (Tourist), Kylie McGarrity ( Bagel Vendor); and Maddox Davis (Souvenir Sales), NYC Ensemble; Nyk Stevens, Bert Healy; Ryan Johnson, Camryn Walker, Lauren Broome, Kiara Malone and Belle Pickard, Bert’s Radio Girls; Landon Morton, SFX Man; and Nyk Stevens, President Roosevelt.
Musicians include Ryanna Couch and Ramya Hudnall, flute; Blake Robertson, oboe; Brendon Boyd, alto sax; Jordan Makayla, tenor sax; Zahrya Harrison and Mckenzie Barnhardt, trumpet; Danny Rushing, trombone; Kyra Howell, drums; Apryl Sharp, keyboard; Mitch Brantley, bass.
Daniel Boles is the conductor.
