Lauderdale County 4-H youth wins big in state competition

John Clayton Kitchens of Collinsville was one of two top prize winners in the Poultry Chain competition at the recent 2020 Mississippi State Fair.
A $1,000 award is presented to each overall winner in the junior and senior categories. John Clayton won in the junior category for his Brown Leghorn layers. Participants’ birds can be layers or meat bird breeds.
Reserve Champions are awarded $500 and Division winners receive $300. The awards are sponsored by the Mississippi Poultry Association, the US Poultry & Egg Association and Farm Bureau.
According to Lauderdale County Extension Service Agent Shani Hay, youth who enter the Poultry Chain competition select their breed and order their chicks to arrive in May.
“All participants get their birds the same week to be eligible for the competition,” Hay said. “Birds are ordered from NPIP (National Poultry Improvement Plan) hatcheries such as Murray McMurray, Cackle or Ideal and the kids raise them during the summer. The care and preparation of the birds are important, so they look their best for show.”
Additionally, participants learn about showmanship and maintain a record book for the project, tracking their expenses and their work.
“It is a good experience at managing a business,” Hay said. “The youth bring their birds in September to Earth’s Bounty for a local county show exhibit then it is on to the State Fair for their big show.”
John Clayton is a member of the AgriScience 4-H club led by Mary Welch. The son of Dr. Ron and Amy Kitchens, his family is actively involved in 4-H. He and his sister Joy have won awards in robotics, clothing design, woodworking and poultry chain.
If you are interested in becoming involved in 4-H and would like more information, contact the Mississippi State University Extension Service at 601-482-9764. You can also access information on the MSU Cares website at https://extension.msstate.edu/
