Lauderdale County 4-H/FFA Jr. Livestock Show & Sale

Will Temple and Nina Hay are shown exhibiting their market steers at the Mississippi State Fair. The Lauderdale County Jr. Livestock Show & Sale is set for Thursday, Jan. 21, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Lauderdale County Ag Center. Phil Stacey from Okataha, Oklahoma, will judge the show, which will begin with sheep and goats, followed by market hogs and market steers. Visitors are encouraged to attend. According to Agent I ANR/4-H Shani Hay of the Mississippi State University-Extension Service, Lauderdale County, these projects mark the culmination of hard work by 4-H and FFA students learning how to raise food animals. “The project teaches kids how to manage money, how to keep records and how to promote their abilities and hard work. It is an excellent example of Mississippi agriculture at work,” Hay said. “Watching a child handle a 1,200-pound market steer like a pet is a testimony to how hard these kids work to prepare their animals for show.” The sale will be held at 6 p.m. at the Meridian Stockyard with Joey McCann auctioneering for the kids. Market animals will sell by the pound. The owner will deliver the animal to the processor where they will have prime lamb, pork or beef cut to their specifications. Purchases are tax-deductible. For more information on getting involved with the Jr. Livestock program, call the MSU Extension office at 601-482-9764.