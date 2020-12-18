Lauderdale County 4-H AgriScience Club members serve the senior community

The Lauderdale County 4-H clubs have been busy this fall. The AgriScience Club has been working to serve their community this month in preparation for the cold.
Families who are members of the AgriScience Club came together at their mid-November club meeting to make blankets for seniors in need of some warmth.
Lauderdale 4-H is delivering meals to housebound people in the Lauderdale community in November and preparing hygiene kits for “Floods of Love.” These kits are handed out after natural disasters and help people who are dealing with the loss of their homes. Lauderdale 4-H Club has also been busy helping Aldersgate Retirement Community decorate for Christmas by donating inflatable decorations for their scenery. Christmas can be a lonely time for some seniors and outreach from families means a lot. It means somebody cares.
4-H has been a part of positive youth development since 1904 – “Making The Best Better.” Youth involved in 4-H are encouraged to make contributions to their community and to be civically active. According to Lauderdale County Extension Service Agent Shani Hay, 4-H volunteer leaders such as Mary Welch and Linda Clayton teach kids that serving others is an important part of giving, allowing them to step back from their own personal needs and give back to others when they can.
“We get so wrapped up in our everyday lives that it becomes harder and harder to stop and look around at the needs there are in our communities,” Hay said. “Teaching kids to look for needs and to reach out to help other people is a building block of a leader. “
Lauderdale County is recognized for having two of the top 4-H clubs in the state of Mississippi, the Extension agent said. Anyone interested in starting a 4-H club should contact the Mississippi State University Extension Service at 601-482-9764.
