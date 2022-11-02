Head of School- 93 or higher in all academic subjects -
Keegan Aull, Annilee Brown, Hayden Grace Cassell, Marley Jo Cross, Emmelyn Davis, Elijah DeFatta, Maddie Dowdell, Holland Farrar, Christopher Hall, Carson Kay, Mason Knight, Preston Lee, Clarke Newlin, Noah Shah, Remy Stump, Westley Turner, Kathryn Wilson
Principal’s List – 90 or higher in all academic subjects-
Ethan Bass, Hadley Blackledge, Jax Confait, Ava DeVuono, Leah DeVuono, Timmy Duong, Kennedy Eubanks, Mason Gibson, Anderson Honeycutt, Maham Imran, Vier McCormick, Mann Mitchell, Annalexa Moore, Anderson Rowell, Ridah Shaik, Luke Simmons, Kinley Tew, Adele Vonderheide
Honor Roll- 85 or higher in all academic subjects -
Colt Anderson, Lane Anderson, William Autry, Travis Boston, Jenna Boutwell, Landry Castle, Chancellor Crowe, Simmons Davis, Elle Dunn, Tinsley Duong, Patrick Enzinger, Olive Everett, Isla Farland, Dru Hart, Bond Hill, Eleanor Joiner, Ford Joyner, Sam Komar, Caroline Lewis, Caroline Nicholson, Lucy Oates, Callie Odom, Mason Ordway, Aaliya Patel, Emily Pollard, Anna Kate Pritchard, Vivian Ransier, Jase Shedd, Stella Slatton, John Houston Waller, Jacob Worley
