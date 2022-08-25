Kendall House opens in historic Jackson neighborhood

JACKSON — Built in 1911 by Theodore Hastings Kendall, the historic Kendall House is now open for business and welcoming guests.
Nestled in the historic Belhaven neighborhood of Jackson, The Kendall House is one of the oldest homes in the historic district. The home served as both a refuge and a gathering place for the community —a legacy that is living to this day, Chris Ragland of Ragland Hospitality Group said.
The venue has been reimagined into a six-bedroom boutique vacation rental, with many original details intact. Here, tradition meets modern convenience, for a one-of-a-kind experience. According to Ragland, the Kendall House is ideal for entertaining, complete with large living spaces, a top-of-the-line kitchen, a private backyard ideal for grilling, and a custom, private movie theater.
“We are excited to show both visitors and locals what Belhaven and Jackson has to offer,” Ragland said. “Whether it’s for business travel, a wedding party, family reunions, or a staycation in the best neighborhood in the city, this house has something to offer everyone.
The Kendall House is managed by Ragland Hospitality Group LLC. For more information, visit thekendallhouse.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.