Josh Turner holiday show announced at MSU Riley Center

Multi-platinum-selling artist Josh Turner will debut his first-ever Christmas album in the Mississippi State University Riley Center for Education and Performing Arts’ historic theater during a November performance.
Part of a 16-city Holiday & The Hits tour by Turner, the Riley Center’s performance is set for Sunday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m. His new album, “King Size Manger,” will be released Oct. 8. The holiday project features fresh interpretations of the classics and introduces four originals, three of which were written or co-written by Turner.
“ We were thrilled to get the call that Josh Turner specifically wanted to include the MSU Riley Center on this special holiday tour,” said Dr. Terry Dale Cruse, associate vice president and head of Mississippi State University-Meridian Campus. “It is a testament to the quality of the historic theater as a highly sought-after venue with superior acoustics and a stunningly beautiful setting.”
With five No. 1 singles and multiple GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM nominations to his credit, Turner is a favorite on country radio with timeless songs like “Long Black Train,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” and “Your Man.”
For the November concert at the Riley Center, audiences can expect Turner to perform his reimagined holiday classics and original Christmas works alongside his more notable hits.
Tickets prices range from $45-85. Tickets will be available for purchase online and through the box office starting Wednesday, Sept. 15. MSU Riley Center season ticket holders and Friends of Lady donors can purchase tickets in advance by contacting the Box Office at 601-696-2200. Visit msurileycenter.com for more details.
