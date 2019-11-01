ELLISVILLE – Jones College’s Fine Arts Department is preparing for an explosion of visual and performing arts in a new event called, “Artrageous.”
This blend of visual art with musical performances will be held in the M.P. Bush Fine Arts Auditorium on Thursday, Npv. 7, at 7:30 p.m. free of charge.
Every Jones College performing group including the Concert Choir, JC Voices, Jones OnStage, JC Jazz Band, the Theater Department, the Touch of Gold Dance Team, and visual artists will be highlighting their talents in a unique fusion of entertainment. The sensory explosion of art and music is described by Fine Arts Director, Bruce Smith as a layering of the arts, blended into one spectacular night celebrating the many talented faculty and student performers and visual artists.
“You’ll see speed painting to a guitar performance, shadow puppetry while a four-hand, piano piece is performed and there will be Celtic dancing to a flute-choir tune. These are just some of the types of things the audience will enjoy,” said Smith. “We’ll also have student and faculty soloists and an operatic performance.”
Additionally, the “Queen of the Clarinet,” from New Orleans, Doreen Ketchens will perform with the JC Jazz band. JC Director of Bands, Dr. Ben Burge said he is thrilled to have Ketchens perform with the jazz band.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our students to perform with a world-class musician. Jones College continues to push the envelope when it comes to providing amazing opportunities for our students. I am proud to be a part of such a spectacular event and to be able to offer it to the community,” said Burge. The Artrageous event is free of charge and open to the public. For more information about the Jones College Fine Arts Department or Artrageous, contact the office at 601-477-4203.
