JACKSON – September is Suicide Prevention Month and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) wants to remind Veterans and their loved ones through the Be There campaign that small actions can make a big difference to Veterans experiencing difficult times.
During this and every month the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center remains committed to spreading awareness of suicide prevention to Veterans and their supporters and connecting them to the resources they need.
“VA is working hard to end Veteran suicide, but we know that only about a third of Veterans come to VA for health care,” said Dr. David Walker, Medical Center Director. “That’s why we need everyone in the community to get involved. I encourage everyone to take a moment to be there for Veterans in need. One act of thoughtfulness can make a big difference and may even save a life.”
Be There suggests several simple actions that can help make a difference for a Veteran to include:
• Learning about the warning signs of suicide, found on the Veterans Crisis Line website.
• Watching the free S.A.V.E. training video to learn how to respond with care and compassion if someone indicates they are having thoughts of suicide.
• Contacting VA’s Coaching Into Care program where a licensed psychologist or social worker will provide loved ones with guidance for motivating Veterans to seek support.
• Sharing stories of hope and recovery from VA’s Make the Connection.
• Reaching out to the Veterans in your life to show them you care by sending a check-in text, cook them dinner or simply asking, “How are you?”
• Veterans can reach out to the local Suicide Prevention Team:
— Brandon Dobson, LCSW
Office: 601-362-4471, extension 56204
Cell: 601-398-8957
— Shanna Moore, LCSW
Office: 601-362-4471, extension 53979
Cell: 601-946-2966
For more information and resources visit BeThereForVeterans.com.
If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the Veterans Crisis Line to receive free, confidential support and crisis intervention available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Call 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, text to 838255, or chat online at VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat.
