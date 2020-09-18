JA of Meridian introduces youth auxiliary Crown Club

A Meridian auxiliary that has provided women the opportunity to serve and be a vital part of the community for more than eight decades is now offering the same to 32 local high school girls.
Junior Auxiliary of Meridian recently inducted the founding class of the Crown Club during a socially distanced informational tea hosted at the home of Lifetime Junior Auxiliary of Meridian member Dana Van Veckhoven. According to JA of Meridian Public Relations Chair Hallie Majure Phillips Dyess, Crown Club’s purpose is to provide young ladies in grades 10th through 12th grade an opportunity to grow through service to others in the community.
“The program promotes leadership in our participants and instills in them an appreciation for volunteering, as well as fosters interest among its members in the social, economic, educational, civic and cultural conditions around them,” Dyess said. “Participants will volunteer alongside the ladies of JA and assist in our ongoing service efforts within Meridian and Lauderdale County.”
The Crown Club will also complete a service project of their own each year.
Crown Club participants were nominated by active, associate and lifetime members of Junior Auxiliary of Meridian. Those who complete the program will be eligible to compete for a $250 scholarship at the end of the JA calendar year (April 2021).
The 2020-21 inaugural Crown Club members are:
Lamar School: Anne Preston McRae, 10th; Ava Partridge, 11th; Ava Temple, 10th; Cameron Davis, 10th; Chandler Hogan, 12th; Emily Cosby, 10th; Emily Cannington, 10th; Hannah Grace Cannington, 12th; Kailey Downing, 10th; Libby Newell, 10th; Lillian Collins, 12th; and Sarah Paige Shirley, 12th.
Russell Christian Academy: Angeline Graham, 12th; Hannah Cooper, 12th; and Sophie Denton, 12th.
West Lauderdale High School: Abbie Thornton, 11th; Brianna Anthony, 10th; Destiny Chisolm, 11th; Kary Grice, 11th; Katelyn Barham, 11th; Kennedy Grice, 12th; Liv Wheat, 10th; and Mallory Claire Leake, 11th.
Northeast Lauderdale High School: Allyn McCary, 12th; and Hannah Boyette, 10th
Clarkdale High School: Alyson Jadzinski, 11th; Avrie Boles, 10th; Lauren Belk, 10th; Lauren Wooldrige, 11th; Lauryl Joner, 10th; and McCall Gilmore, 10th.
Enterprise High School: Brookley Kyle, 12th.
Junior Auxiliary members Channing Peebles is Crown Club chair, and Hailey Burns, Crown Club co-chair.
About JA of Meridian
The purpose of Junior Auxiliary is to encourage members to render charitable services beneficial to the general public, with particular emphasis on children, and to cooperate with other organizations performing similar activities. JA of Meridian is an affiliate to the National Association of Junior Auxiliary.
The Meridian Chapter began in 1931 when a few women met together and decided to form a club. Named the “Spinster Club,” they soon realized how much good that they could do to help the community’s underprivileged. To raise money to enable the club to provide these needed services, they began hosting bridge parties, balls, opened The old Clothing Store, now known as the Thrift Shop, and also started a sewing room to make layettes for needy babies.
The “Spinster Club” continued its services for 10 years and then changed its name to Junior Auxiliary. After several years, they found that in several other cites there were similar names. On Nov. 3, 1941, 100 enthusiastic women representing organizations from nine towns in Mississippi and Arkansas, Meridian being one of them, met in Greenville. Their purpose was to unite with a national organization seeking strength and inspiration through their union. On Nov. 14, 1941, the National Associate of Junior Auxiliaries came into being.
JA of Meridian projects are:
Teacher Mini- Grants
JA of Meridian recognizes the importance of education as an essential building block for a strong and thriving community. Creating, supporting, and nurturing innovative educational projects is essential for community development and progression.
Grants are available to teachers, counselors, and librarians who work in schools in Meridian and Lauderdale County. Amounts awarded range from $250-$1,000. The following criteria are used to score applications:
• Uses innovative and creative methods of instruction to improve the education of students
• Integrates conventional instruction with other forms of teaching such as technology, arts, physical activity, etc.
• Can be incorporated into the regular curriculum
• Has significant instructional value
• Has a positive effect on student attitude and behavior
Mississippi Children's Museum - Meridian
In 2016, the Board of Directors of the Mississippi Children's Museum (MCM) approved the establishment of the inaugural satellite location of MCM in Meridian, Mississippi. MCM-Meridian will be an estimated 20,000 square-foot facility, with three galleries of interactive exhibits focused on Literacy, Health and Nutrition, and STEM. JA of Meridian, which has a longstanding commitment to promoting literacy in the community, has committed both volunteer and financial support to this project, and is the sponsor of an exhibit in the Literacy Gallery. Currently, JA of Meridian partners with MCM-Meridian by assisting with community-wide events and activities that promote the same skills the museum will teach through its exhibits.
Helping Hands
Junior Auxiliary of Meridian provides basic necessities to area children throughout the school year. JA of Meridian partners with local school counselors to identify and address student needs including uniforms, eye exams and glasses, and shoes.
Junior Auxiliary Mentors (JAMS)
Winner of the 2015 Louise Eskrigge Crump award for Outstanding Child Welfare Project, JAMs provides mentorship to teens living in foster care at Hope Village. Hope Village houses children, birth to age 18, who have been placed in its custody by the Mississippi Department of Human Services. JA of Meridian manifests its commitment to serving all children in the community through its continuous, ongoing relationship with Hope Village teens. Operating year-round, JAMs supports the mission of Hope Village by providing stability, consistency, and encouragement through fun activities that also teach life skills such as financial literacy, gardening, etiquette, and healthful living.
Reading is Fundamental (RIF)
One of Junior Auxiliary of Meridian’s longest-running projects, through RIF JA of Meridian members have been reading to local elementary students in Lauderdale County Public Schools and Meridian Public Schools for more than 40 years. JA of Meridian supports the importance of literacy, child development, and learning through book distributions as well as community events that promote reading and literacy. With funding provided by the Phil Hardin Foundation, as well as donations from our generous sponsors, JA of Meridian donated, just last year, more than 3,300 books in the Meridian area.
Provisional Class Project
Each year, JA of Meridian’s Provisional Class creates a service project after researching community needs.
The 2020 provisional class has created Kits for Kids, a drive to collect personal hygiene items for students in the Lauderdale County and Meridian public school districts.
