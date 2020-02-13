Ireland's Paul Brock Band hosts free performance and workshop at MCC

Ireland’s Paul Brock Band will host an entertaining and educational presentation of Irish music, dance and culture at Meridian Community College’s McCain Theater, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28.
The free performance/workshop is open to middle, high school and college students as well as the community at large, and is a collaboration of Meridian Community College, Mississippi State University-Meridian and the Mississippi Alliance for Arts Education.
The band is fronted by one of Ireland’s most celebrated traditional musicians, Paul Brock, on button accordion and melodeon and featuring acclaimed pianist, composer and arranger Denis Carey, as well as multi-instrumentalist Shane Farrell and fiddler/singer/dancer Eimear Arkins.
“We are excited to partner with MSU-Meridian and the MAAE to bring these internationally recognized musicians to Meridian,” MCC President Tom Heubner said. “The Paul Brock Band will provide students in our area a wonderful opportunity to be exposed to a very unique musical genre.”
“We are grateful to our neighbors at Meridian Community College for their willingness to host this group of master musicians and performers and MAAE for introducing this group to our community,” said Terry Dale Cruse, associate vice president and head of campus at MSU-Meridian.
According to Penny Wallin, associate professor of education leadership at MSU-Meridian and executive director of the MAAE, the Paul Brock Band has appeared at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., the Lincoln Center for Performing Arts in New York City as well as numerous universities across the United States.
“This will truly be a one-of-a-kind interactive, joyful experience that will not only entertain but inform and inspire students and community members alike,” Wallin said. “I can’t thank our educational partners at MCC and MSU-Meridian enough for making it happen.
Those interested in attending the free performance/workshop must RSVP to Amber Brown at 601-484-0194 or email alh193@msstate.edu. Please include your name, the name of your organization and the number of attendees in your party.
