Habitat High Tea & Silent Auction set for Oct. 12 at new location

Plans are underway for an annual local “genteel afternoon” tradition to secure funds for a community-wide project where women of all walks of life come together to build stronger, safer communities.
The High Tea & Silent Auction hosted by the Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity will be held Oct. 12 at a new location, Faith Baptist Church. Proceeds from the event will go toward the local affiliate’s Women Build.
“This is a wonderful event for all ages — you’re never too young or too old to attend,” said Monica Bradley, Community Outreach coordinator for Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity. “It’s a time for women to get together, share and bond. What better way than over a cup of tea?”
Tea, as well as traditional finger foods, served during high tea —such as finger sandwiches, petit fours and scones. And to add to the ambiance, participants are encouraged to dress in brightly colored clothing, wide brims hats, pearls or other bold jewelry and even gloves.
Another highlight of the High Tea is the Silent Auction, which will include items donated by local merchants and other entities. Among items for bid are original paintings by Meridian artists Greg Cartmell and Tim Allred, a watch from LaBiche Jewelers, a gift basket from The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience (The MAX), and gift cards and other items.
“There will be something for everyone — children and adults — and every wallet size,” Bradley said. “This is a great opportunity to do some early holiday shopping for some unique gifts, and everything is from the Meridian area.”
Lauderdale County Miss Hospitality 2019 Anna Grace Banks will be available for photos and autographs, a photo booth will be set up to take group photos as a souvenir of the event and there will be music entertainment.
Reservations are preferred and tickets are sold individuals for $25 or a table of eight for $200. Those who purchase tables are encouraged to decorate with teapots, china and other decorations.
“We don’t use our china like we used to so this a perfect excuse to use it,” Bradley said. “There is no specific theme, so you can decorate your table any way you like.”
And while the High Tea & Silent Auction is geared to women, men are also welcomed.
“We’ve had several men to attend in previous years and we encourage anyone who is interested to come; it’s for a very good cause,” Bradley said.
And that is the local affiliate’s Women Build, which is near completion.
“We’ve been working on the project for about two years and we hope to have that family in the house by the end of the year — if not before,” Bradley said.
The Women Build program encourages women to devote at least one day to help families build strength, stability and independence through housing.
“Statistics show how much a home can elevate a child – as well as a mom and dad – to do better, to go forward and to strive for something,” Bradley said. “They don’t have to worry about food on the table. And they don’t have to worry about a roof over their head or someone coming in telling them they are evicted because this is theirs. It gives them a sense of groundedness, a sense of root – and they can build on that.”
Proceeds from this year’s high tea and silent auction not only will fund remaining work needed for the home, but also will provide seed money for the next Women Build project.
The Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity was affiliated in 1989 and since that time has placed 78 families in homes, provided weatherization in more than 60 homes and completed more than 20 critical repairs, Bradley said.
Want to go?
What: High Tea & Silent Auction fundraiser for Habitat
When: Saturday, Oct. 12, from 2-4 p.m.
Where: Faith Baptist Church, 5050 MS-19 North
Tickets: Table of eight, $200; individual, $25
Information: Call 601-485-4992 or visit the Habitat office at 1001 29th Ave.
