4-H Club leader remembered

Submitted photo

Center Hill Community Development Club recently presented the Gloria Hughes family a framed representation of all the Banner Club awards Hughes won during her numerous years as leader of the Center Hill 4-H Club. Hughes impacted many 4-H’ers lives, as well as her own family as everyone shared their favorite memories of her at the presentation. Pictured from left are Hughes’ husband Robert, daughter Judy Rutledge, granddaughters Keely Followay and Kirby Simmons, and daughter Robbie McKee.