Greenwood Scholarship awarded to five area students

Five Meridian area 2019 high school graduates are the recipients of a scholarship honoring a retired Meridian educator.
Malerie Brooks, Parisian Brown, Kristian Nash, Makailee Silliaman and John T. Spinks III are this year’s recipients of the Mary E. Greenwood Educational Excellence Scholarship. They were recognized at a luncheon hosted by the Greenwood children at Weidmann’s Restaurant. According to Patricie Greenwood, the purpose of the luncheon was twofold.
“The students had an opportunity to share their accomplishments and career plans with those in attendance and Mrs. Greenwood had an opportunity to offer wisdom, guidance and encouragement for the next phase of their academic journeys,” said Greenwood, daughter of the scholarship’s honoree.
Mary E. Greenwood is a lifelong member of St. Paul United Methodist Church who dedicated more than 30 years of career service to the Meridian Public School System. To pay homage to her career and her passion for educational excellence, her children established a scholarship program in her honor in 2016. The MEG Scholarship Program provides financial support to deserving African-American seniors in the city of Meridian and surrounding Lauderdale County area who plan to pursue degrees from accredited institutions of higher learning, Greenwood said.
