GRAMMY Museum® Mississippi presents 'No Place Like Home' virtual music series

CLEVELAND — Grammy Museum Mississippi kicked off a 12-week online music series this week that will feature performances by a number of Mississippi’s finest singers and songwriters.
“No Place Like Home: Songs From The Heart Of Mississippi” premiered Friday on the Museum’s YouTube channel (https://bit.ly/GRAMMYMuseumMSYouTube). The series will continue for 11 consecutive Fridays at noon (CST) throughout the summer.
The “No Place Like Home” series was developed during this time of social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, GRAMMY Museum Mississippi began reaching out to Mississippi writers and artists to request a song for the online series, with the purpose of lifting spirits while continuing to raise awareness for the Museum and its dedication to exploring the past, present, and future of music, including a focused spotlight on the deep musical roots of Mississippi.
Some of the performers who generously contributed a song in this effort include GRAMMY® Award-winning musicians Carl Jackson, the North Mississippi Allstars, Bobby Rush, Mac McAnally and more.
“During these unprecedented times, we know that it’s music that can continue to bring us together,” said Emily Havens, executive director of GRAMMY Museum Mississippi. “So, we’re thrilled to be able to continue to bring our patrons, Mississippi residents and the music community across the country together through our No Place Like Home series, and we thank those artists who have so generously donated their time to participate.”
About GRAMMY Museum Mississippi
Opened in 2016, GRAMMY Museum Mississippi is housed near the campus of Delta State University, home of the DMI Entertainment Industry Studies program. Affiliated with the Recording AcademyTM, GRAMMY Museum Mississippi features a dynamic combination of public events, educational programming, engaging multimedia presentations, and interactive permanent and traveling exhibits, including a Mississippi- centric area that introduces visitors to the impact of Mississippi's songwriters, producers, and musicians on the traditional and modern music landscape.
