GRAMMY Museum® Mississippi Museum to reopen to public Thursday, July 9

CLEVELAND — Following its closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, GRAMMY Museum® Mississippi has announced it will open its doors to the public again Thursday, July 9 at 10 a.m.
In order to ensure the safety of its guests and staff, the Museum has revealed information regarding a number of new health and safety protocols. Furthermore, the Museum will offer limited hours of operation during its first phase of reopening — Thursday to Sunday, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. — and will offer the ability to purchase a timed entry ticket online.
“As we look forward to reopening our doors to the public, our top priority is to ensure the health and safety of our visitors, guests and staff,” said Emily Havens, Executive Director of GRAMMY Museum Mississippi. “We have a number of health and safety protocols that have been set in place to ensure that our guests and staff can safely return to the Museum, and that we can resume regular operations while continuing to abide by rules and recommendations from health department officials.”
Health & Safety Protocols
Among the health and safety measures the Mississippi Museum recently enacted:
• Installing signs, partitions and physical distancing markers throughout the Museum and offices.
• Requiring staff to follow health department directives, including maintaining social distancing, proper handwashing, wearing face masks while onsite, daily temperature checks and health screenings, including sending home sick employees, or those who appear to be experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness.
• COVID-19 testing will also be required for any employee who experiences systems or has been exposed to the virus.
• Hand sanitizer and antibacterial wipe stations have been placed throughout the building for guests, staff and visitors.
• All high-touch areas, such as door handles, will be sanitized at a minimum of once every two hours with chemicals approved by the EPA.
Museum occupancy limits
& timed ticketing
In addition, to ensure the health and safety of its visitors and staff, GRAMMY Museum Mississippi will limit its daily occupancy to 25 percent per day.
• Guests will be required to complete a wellness check before entering confirming that they do not have a fever, symptoms and any potential contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
• The Museum will also offer exclusive gallery time for members, seniors and vulnerable populations.
• Furthermore, the Sanders Soundstage will be closed during this phase of reopening.
• Timed entry tickets will be available for purchase via the Museum’s website at www.grammymuseumms.org. When health department officials confirm efforts to slow the spread of the virus have been effective, the Museum will provide more information regarding increased operating hours and occupancy, as well as controlled-capacity programs, events, groups and workshops.
More information regarding the return to full Museum operations will be announced when further information is available. For the most up-to-date information, please subscribe to the Museum’s newsletter at grammymuseumms.org/newsletter.
About GRAMMY Museum Mississippi
Developed by the Cleveland Music Foundation — a nonprofit organization founded in 2011 — the 28,000-square-foot GRAMMY Museum Mississippi is housed near the campus of Delta State University, home of the Delta Music Institute's Entertainment Industry Studies program, which features the most unique audio recording facilities in the South. Affiliated with the Recording AcademyTM, GRAMMY Museum Mississippi is dedicated to exploring the past, present, and future of music, and the cultural context from which it emerges, while casting a focused spotlight on the deep musical roots of Mississippi. The Museum features a dynamic combination of public events, educational programming, engaging multimedia presentations, and interactive permanent and traveling exhibits, including a Mississippi-centric area that introduces visitors to the impact of Mississippi's songwriters, producers, and musicians on the traditional and modern music landscape. For more information, visit grammymuseumms.org, "like" GRAMMY Museum Mississippi on Facebook, and follow @grammymuseumms on Twitter and Instagram.
