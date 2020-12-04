GRAMMY Museum® Mississippi live stream Get into the holiday spirit and 'Have Yourself a Delta Little Christmas'

CLEVELAND — GRAMMY Museum® Mississippi will present its second annual “Have Yourself a Delta Little Christmas! program on Monday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.— live-streamed from the Museum's Sanders Soundstage in Cleveland.
Tickets for this evening of festive and inspirational holiday music are $20 and currently on sale at live.grammymuseumms.org.
The program will feature special guest performances by Delta favorites and headliners Fish Michie and Kristian Dambrino, as well as the Buford Sisters, Variety, and Tricia Walker.
Proceeds from Have Yourself a Delta Little Christmas! will support the educational mission of GRAMMY Museum Mississippi, which seeks to use music as a gateway to learning by inspiring and cultivating creativity, critical thinking and self-expression.
About Fish Michie
Jim “Fish” Michie hails from Merigold. He joined his first band in 1966 and has continued playing ever since. After a career with the Tangents, affectionately known as the “House Band of Mississippi,” Michie moved to Nashville, where he toured with Larry Stewart of the country supergroup Restless Heart. He has appeared with artists Lee Roy Parnell, T. Graham Brown, Charmaine Neville, Gary Rossington, Ace Cannon, Vince Gill, Bo Diddley, and many others. He has appeared with the Yalobushwhackers on the Thacker Mountain Radio show and has recorded with Buddy Miles, Bob Babbitt, Big Mike Griffin, and Duff Dorrough, to name a few. Michie currently plays the downtown Nashville area with blues and jazz groups, accompanies classes at the Nashville Jazz Workshop, and leads his jazz quartet, Fish and the Chips. Michie holds a master's degree in counseling from Delta State University.
About Kristian Dambrino
A finalist in the Willie Morris Writing Competition and published author, Kristian Dambrino has written hundreds of original songs as well as two original plays. She has also used her extensive creative talents as a production vocalist for Celebrity Cruises. Dambrino, who holds a bachelor's degree in graphic design from Delta State University and a master's in music business from Berklee College of Music, currently lives in Nashville. She performs regularly all over the United States and is heavily influenced as a jazz and blues singer by the music of Bill Evans, Billy Strayhorn, Duke Ellington, Peggy Lee, Nina Simone, Mavis Staples, and Ella Fitzgerald. After working as a graphic designer and a freelance photographer for years, Dambrino returned to college and earned a master's of science degree from the Vanderbilt University School of Nursing. She currently works as a board-certified psychiatric nurse practitioner, implementing psychiatric assessment and medication management for disadvantaged, marginalized patient populations impacted by severe and persistent mental illness.
In 2016, Dambrino wrote and recorded a jazz/blues duet album of original compositions entitled, Bluer Than This, with Fish Michie. The album was awarded the 2017 Mississippi Institute of Arts & Letters Award for Best Contemporary Music Composition. Dambrino and Michie's follow-up Christmas album, Tidings of Comfort & Joy, was released in November 2017. Currently, Michie and Dambrino have finished writing and recording their third follow-up album, Change of Heart, which will be released early in 2021.
About Tricia Walker
A Mississippi singer/songwriter, Tricia Walker has become one of the clearest voices of her own time and place. Her songs have been recorded on GRAMMY®-nominated discs by Kathy Troccoli, Debby Boone, the Imperials, Patty Loveless, Faith Hill, and Alison Krauss, whose performance of Walker’s “Looking in the Eyes of Love” earned a GRAMMY Award. Walker’s instrumental skills earned her a spot as a backing musician and vocalist for Connie Smith, Shania Twain and Paul Overstreet. Along with Pam Tillis, Karen Staley and Ashley Cleveland, Walker was a founding member of “Women in the Round,” one of the most celebrated foursomes at Nashville’s prestigious Bluebird Café. Walker returned to her native Mississippi in 2006 to become director of the Delta Music Institute, an entertainment industry studies program at Delta State University, where she retired from that position in 2019. She was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award the same year by the Mississippi Writer’s Guild.
About The Buford Sisters
Hailing from Glendora, the Buford Sisters have been singing together since before they can remember. Their annual Christmas concert features three generations of Buford women — mother Gwin, four daughters and two granddaughters. The four musically talented sisters — Lee Threadgill, Pryor Lampton, Sarah Goodwyn and Donna Spell — will share the spotlight for GRAMMY Museum Mississippi’s “Have Yourself A Delta Little Christmas” show.
About Variety
The popular brother/sister duo of Eric and Shara Edwards, Variety has been performing together for more than 25 years, traveling across the country entertaining audiences with multiple styles of music, from country to R&B. They have performed for private parties, family reunions, festivals, and churches. Even though the sister and brother perform a “variety” of music, gospel music has always been the forefront for the duo. They are one of the first members of the Cleveland Deep Roots music roster and, together, they have recorded four gospel albums, with Eric Edwards also releasing a solo R&B album entitled Those Vinyl Days.
About GRAMMY Museum Mississippi
Developed by the Cleveland Music Foundation — a nonprofit organization founded in 2011 — the 28,000-square-foot GRAMMY Museum Mississippi is housed near the campus of Delta State University, home of the Delta Music Institute's Entertainment Industry Studies program, which features the most unique audio recording facilities in the South. Affiliated with the Recording AcademyTM, GRAMMY Museum Mississippi is dedicated to exploring the past, present, and future of music, and the cultural context from which it emerges, while casting a focused spotlight on the deep musical roots of Mississippi. The Museum features a dynamic combination of public events, educational programming, engaging multimedia presentations, and interactive permanent and traveling exhibits, including a Mississippi-centric area that introduces visitors to the impact of Mississippi's songwriters, producers, and musicians on the traditional and modern music landscape.
For more information, visit grammymuseumms.org, "like" GRAMMY Museum Mississippi on Facebook, and follow @grammymuseumms on Twitter and Instagram.
