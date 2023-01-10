Girl Scouts across the U.S. are back with a hybrid selling model that incorporates innovative methods of online ordering and the return of in-person selling.
Girl Scouts of the USA kicks off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season nationally, bringing back the classic family favorites, plus the newest addition to the lineup: Raspberry Rally. Girl Scouts across the country will embark on a new adventure with the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls: the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Program.
For the 2023 season, councils are preparing for the cookie selling season, whether digitally, in-person, or both.
For the first time, Girl Scouts across the U.S. will offer Raspberry Rally alongside other national favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas. Raspberry Rally is a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolaty coating. They may look like Thin Mints’ sister, but these cookies have a taste that’s all their own.
Raspberry Rally is an online-exclusive cookie that can be purchased online and shipped directly to your home. Offering Raspberry Rally online allows Girl Scouts to learn a new skill and build their ecommerce business.
Last season, girl entrepreneurs hosted cookie booths and door-to-door, as well as learned about the distribution process behind food delivery services through hands-on order fulfillment. In real-time with the entrepreneurial community across the country, Girl Scouts practiced adaptability and to innovate solutions to the challenges of the past few years.
“In 2022, Girl Scouts created new ways to be successful in their cookie businesses so they could continue to use their cookie funds to power experiences like camp, troop activities, and service projects in their communities,” said Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi CEO Becky Traweek. “We are inspired by the resilience and ingenuity of Girl Scouts and cannot wait to see the girl-led innovations in the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Program. You may see cookies, but we see leadership and adventure in each box.”
