Gibson crowned EMCC's Most Beautiful

EMCC Photo

Webster County native Annie Grace Gibson of Starkville was crowned Most Beautiful during East Mississippi Community College’s 2022 Beauty & Beau Pageant. Gibson was crowned by EMCC Dean of Scooba/Director of College Advancement Tony Montgomery and 2021 Most Beautiful winner Curtlyn Blake, also of Webster County. The pageant, which is a part of EMCC’s weeklong Pine Grove Arts Festival, was held in the Stennis Hall auditorium on the Scooba campus. Other finalists who were named “Beauties” during the pageant, pictured from left are Cameron Boone, Aislynn Cochran, Sydney Pierce and Kaitlyn Bock.