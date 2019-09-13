Get ready … Get set … Go! Queen City Race for Life and Street Strut for Breast Cancer set Sept. 28

Where else can you dress up in pink and dash around in high heels in Downtown Meridian for a good cause? At the Queen City Race for Life and Street Strut for Breast Cancer, that’s where.
Once again, Meridian Community College’s Nu Upsilon chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the international academic honor society for community and junior college students, is stepping up to host this fundraiser for the Anderson Cancer Patient Benevolence Fund. The event is Saturday, Sept. 28, at Dumont Plaza.
This year’s event – marking a decade – will again feature a 5K walk/run, one-mile fun run, the high heel dash and street strut sporting decked out umbrellas. The race begins at 8 a.m.
“It takes both big and small steps to battle cancer,” said Phyllis Holladay, MCC PTK advisor. “And this event is just one way our college can contribute.”
The idea of having this unique breast cancer awareness and fundraiser event surfaced when Phi Theta Kappa members hosted a Street Strut.
“Some of our students had seen an umbrella strut elsewhere during a trip and wanted to duplicate it here,” Holladay said of the event’s early beginnings.
Phi Theta Kappa partnered with Carousel Ladies, a support group that had been meeting in Meridian. The following year, Holladay met with MCC alumna Cindy Kane Schrock who wanted to start the race part to honor her sister Judie Bounds Rutledge. After a long battle with breast cancer, Rutledge succumbed to the disease in 2012.
Hundreds of campus and community members turn out each year, Holladay said, and she sees that this year’s event should be as successful.
In addition to the walk, run, dash and strut, there will be face painting, a bouncy house, icy refreshments as well as vendors and booths.
To register for the race, participants can go to Time2Run.net. For additional information, contact Holladay at phollada@meridiancc.edu or call 601-553-3439.
