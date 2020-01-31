Frozen Jr. to debut at MCC in Arts & Letters Series

Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle will come to life onstage at the McCain Theater Feb. 15-16 as Meridian Community College’s Arts & Letters Series debuts “Frozen Jr.”
Produced by the college’s Arts & Letters Series, the musical and will feature student actors in seventh through 12th grades from the Lauderdale County School District. The public is invited to attend performances at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.
“Frozen Jr.” will mark the 12th performance produced by MCC in partnership with Lauderdale County Schools. Previous shows have included “Peter Pan,” “Guys and Dolls,” “The Wizard of Oz,” and “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.”
The 2013 Disney film Frozen introduced the world to the beloved characters of Anna and Elsa, sisters who are princesses with Elsa having magical powers that can freeze objects and people. One of the highest-grossing animated films of all time, “Frozen” captured the hearts of audiences with its memorable songs and delightful sidekicks Kristoff, a rugged mountain man, his reindeer pal Sven, and a lovable snowman Olaf.
“‘Frozen’s’ popularity is absolutely the reason we included it in our spring season.” said Susie Johnson, director of MCC’s Arts & Letters Series. “Who doesn’t want to be on the stage singing those fabulous, catchy songs? And who doesn’t want to be in the audience singing along?”
Based on the 2018 Broadway musical, “Frozen Jr.” includes songs from the movie plus several new songs and scenes. Disney Junior productions are well designed and suitable for audiences of all ages, Johnson noted.
Aside from the obvious production differences necessitated by a live show, the trolls from the movie are replaced by Hidden Folk in keeping with Scandinavian folklore.
“But I love them,” Johnson said. “Sven the Reindeer and Olaf the snowman are animated characters in the movie and puppets on Broadway. Ours will be played by actors.”
Considering the stage production must tell the whole story of the two sisters in one hour, Johnson said the writers did an excellent job of keeping all the essential characters, songs and scenes alive.
Reah Clymer, a junior at West Lauderdale High School, will play the role of Anna.
“What a privilege it is to play such an iconic princess,” said Clymer, who was a hit playing Peter Pan last year. “I love everything Anna stands for – her bravery, loyalty and determination all inspire the people around her. Her lovable and naive character is one that I will thoroughly enjoy playing.”
Mary Margaret Freeman, a senior at Clarkdale Attendance Center, admits the role of Elsa can be a bit daunting.
“Playing Elsa has been very difficult, but also very rewarding,” said Freeman, a veteran actor in area productions, including the countywide musical “Carnival” a few years ago. “I am so thankful that Susie and the rest of our team believed in me enough to let me play this dream role.”
Johnson said she is pleased with this year’s cast.
“This cast is a delight! Each student knows how valuable his or her part is to the story so it is fun to see them work as a team to tell it,” she said.
Other cast members are Hannah Boyette, young Elsa; Lauren Broome, young Anna; Piper Gonzalez, middle Elsa; Avrie Boles, middle Anna; Thomas Grayson, King Agnarr; Nala Nathan, Queen Iduna; Maggie Freeman, Pabbie; Sydney Stokes, Bulda; Nathan Metcalf, Bishop; Patrick Martin, Kristoff; Natalie Wilson, Sven; MaKagan Massengill, Hans; Daylon Horton, Weselton; Jillian Goodman, Olaf; and Max Hodgins, Oaken.
Covering a variety of roles including Castle Staff, Snow Dancers/Singers, Hidden Folk, the Oaken family and the “In Summer” ensemble are Camryn Walker, Berta Soules, Annessa Hopson, Noah Garner, Braydon Alford, Mallory Claire Leake, Gracie McDonald, Jaycee Sloan, Anna Claire Grayson, Shelby Robison, Kyley Griffith, Libby Smith, Arlyn Grace Sanders, Amber Palmiter, Ryan Johnson, Talanda Miller, Joslyn Broome, Evan Grace Branstetter, Hayley Hutchinson, and Emma Watson.
Tickets for “Frozen Jr.” are $10 and can be purchased in Ivy Hall at the Eagle’s Nest Bookstore or by calling 601-484-8650.
