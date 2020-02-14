From 'Frozen Jr.'
Obituaries
Mary Anita Bonner-Ligon, 58, of Meridian, Miss. passed away Feb. 12, 2020, at Anderson Regional Medical Center She was born March 16, 1961, to Harold and Virginia (Williams) Bonner in Dekalb County, Ga. She was a graduate of Matty Hersee School of Nursing and worked as a Registered Nurse at …
CHUNKY [ndash] Funeral services for Kayson Blackwell will be Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, 11 a.m., in the Chapel of Stephens Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Duffee Baptist Church cemetery. Kayson, 3, of Chunky, passed away Thursday. He loved watching videos on his IPad and playing with his s…
Memorial services for Violet Levine will be held Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Dr. John Temple officiating. Ms. Violet Levine, age 88, peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. She was born on Dec. 12, 1931, in New Orleans, La., t…
YORK, Ala. - Mr. David M. Dial, 82, of Boyd, Ala., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Oxford, Miss. He was born Oct. 24, 1937, in Electric Mills, Miss. Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements were incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Joseph Gorden, 50, of Meridian, who died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at University of Alabama, Birmingham.
