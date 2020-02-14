From 'Frozen Jr.'

Submitted photo

Elsa (Mary Margaret Freeman) and Anna (Reah Clymer) in a scene “Frozen Jr.,” a production by Meridian Community College’s Arts & Letters Series. The musical will be presented Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. at McClain Theater on campus. “Frozen Jr.” will mark the 12th performance produced by MCC in partnership with Lauderdale County Schools. Tickets for “Frozen Jr.” are $10 and can be purchased in Ivy Hall at the Eagle’s Nest Bookstore or by calling 601-484-8650.