Joining the Arbor Day Foundation is an ideal way to get in the mood for spring planting. Anyone who joins the Foundation in February will receive 10 free Norway spruce trees or 10 free redbud trees to plant when the weather turns warm.
The free trees are part of the Foundation’s Trees for America campaign.
The trees will be shipped postpaid at the right time for planting, between March 1 and May 31, with enclosed planting instructions. The 6- to 12-inch trees are guaranteed to grow, or they will be replaced free.
To become a member of the Foundation and receive the free trees, visit arborday.org/February or send a $10 contribution by Feb. 29 to: Ten Free Norway Spruce Trees or Ten Free Eastern Redbud Trees, Arbor Day Foundation, 100 Arbor Ave., Nebraska City, NE 68410.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.