Floral event showcases holiday tablescapes

BILOXI — Floral enthusiasts and other interested individuals can attend a luncheon event that showcases holiday and seasonal-themed floral arrangements.
Kebbie Hollingsworth, guest floral designer, will present arrangements made with exotic orchids at Celebrating the Four Seasons with Tablescapes Oct. 17 at the Biloxi Visitors Center. The program begins at 11 a.m. with viewing of multiple tablescape floral arrangements. Lunch begins at noon and is followed by a floral design demonstration by Hollingsworth, owner and lead designer of a professional floral events business. The event ends at 1 p.m.
The Mississippi State University Extension Service Master Floral Designers will sponsor the program and create the tablescape arrangements for viewing.
Registration is $25 per person and includes tablescape viewing, a salad sampler lunch and the floral design demonstration. Seating is limited. Registration closes Oct. 1 or when full. The Biloxi Visitors Center is located at 1050 Beach Blvd. in Biloxi. To register, visit the Extension registration portal website at https://bit.ly/2YQmIx3.
Hollingsworth, who is based in Pensacola, Florida, is certified by the American Institute of Floral Designers and has designed for the National Football League, the TV show Wedding Impossible, and private weddings and events. Her arrangements have appeared in several professional and technical publications. As the U.S. sales manager for Amy’s Orchids, a Thailand-based business, she provides educational programing for designers who want to learn about using orchids.
For more information contact Jim DelPrince at 228-546-1011 or j.delprince@msstate.edu.
Mississippi State University is an equal opportunity institution. For disability accommodation, please contact DelPrince.
