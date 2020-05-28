Are you looking for a way to make a difference? Getting your education at Meridian Community College is the way to find your wings. And the way to get to MCC is to attend one of the five orientation sessions set for June 5, 19, July 10, 24 and Aug. 4.
Orientation is designed to prepare new students for a successful transition to life at Meridian Community College. Director of Recruiting Brandon Dewease said orientation offers students (and parents) a chance to get familiar, involved, register and prepare before the August start of fall term 2020.
New students are introduced to campus services and resources, and time is allotted for questions regarding financial aid campus housing. Additionally, new students are guided through their first academic advisement and course registration experience.
All new degree-seeking students are required to attend an orientation session, Dewease said. Students wanting to participate in orientation should complete an admissions application, submit ACT score and send final high school transcript to the MCC Admissions office.
Questions? For details, email recruiting@meridiancc.edu; or call 601-484-8819; or go to MCC website www.meridiancc.edu/become_an_eagle/orientation/
