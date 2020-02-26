Whether it’s hiking at Bonita Lakes, or attending a gala at The Mississippi State University Riley Center, visitors and locals alike can find a plethora of events, venues and activities in the Meridian/Lauderdale County area.
Get ready to Sipp and Savor at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience when Iron Chef Cat Cora headlines the Mississippi annual Food and Drink Experience on March 28.
April showers bring May flowers, but they also bring the sights and sounds of the Threefoot Arts Festival, Earth’s Bounty and St. Patrick Catholic Church’s School Festival. The Lauderdale County American Cancer Society also sponsors Relay for Life on April 17.
Wings and Tails ushers in the month of May with their fundraiser hosted by the Mississippi Council of the Navy League at the Key Brothers Hanger at Meridian Airport.
Don’t let June begin without registering the kiddos for Meridian Community College’s College for Kids. You also don’t want to miss the Steven Hull Memorial Golf Classic on June 4 or the Juneteenth Festival on June 20.
It would not be summer in the south without the Choctaw Indian Fair and the Neshoba County Fair in July, but save your energy to participate in the Sunfish Triathlon in August and the Magnolia Marathon in November.
Everyone’s fav, The Power of the Purse returns to the MSU Riley Center on Aug. 27. Bidding wars for this event benefit the United Way of East Mississippi’s Impact Program and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
The Rose Hill Historic Cemetery Costumed Tour will close out September, ghouls and goblins will delight at the Bailey Haunted Firehouse, every weekend in October. The Candy Crawl will held Oct. 27. You can also get ready to stock the freezer as well as enjoy some delicious barbecue at the Church of the Mediator Annual BBQ and Bake Sale.
Don’t you dare be out of town on Nov. 6 and 7, or you will miss the Soule Live Steam Festival and Meridian Rail Fest. The Veterans Day Ceremony and Veterans Parade follows on Nov. 11.
December brings The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at City Hall on Dec. 1 as well as the Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 5.
These are just a few of the activities and events that make Meridian and Lauderdale County. No matter what time of the year, there is something for everyone, young and old.
