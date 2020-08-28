RAYMOND — The 2020 Fall Flower & Garden Fest will be a virtual, educational event this year. The in-person fest is normally held in October on the grounds of the Mississippi State University Truck Crops Branch Experiment Station in Crystal Springs.
Educational gardening videos and other materials will be available on the Fall Flower & Garden Fest website beginning Sept. 1. Registration is not required, and the content is free.
“In light of COVID-19 cases still persisting in Mississippi, we believe this is the best option,” said Rick Snyder, fest organizer and vegetable specialist with the MSU Extension Service. “This was a difficult decision, and we know that thousands of our regular attendees will be very disappointed.”
Experts with the Extension Service and Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station will share information on a variety of topics, including research updates, how-to videos, and information on caring for gardens, including pest and disease management.
More than 100 videos covering a huge variety of horticultural and home gardening topics will be available. They are divided into seven categories: vegetable gardening, healthy cooking, flowers and arrangements, landscapes and lawns, pests and diseases, fruits for the homeowner, and small-scale gardens and herbs.
To view the videos and other educational content, visit the Fall Flower & Garden Fest page on the Extension website at https://bit.ly/3aDrPYZ.
MSU is an equal opportunity institution. For disability accommodation, please contact Rick Snyder at 601-892-3731 or Rick.Snyder@msstate.edu
