STARKVILLE — The Mississippi State University Extension Service is offering 10 of its online professional development courses free of charge through June 30.
Those who enroll in any of the self-paced classes will have three months to complete all course materials from the time they start the course. Course descriptions are available at https://bit.ly/2SVJPpQ.
The courses are Personal Finance, Individual Excellence, Managing Customer Service, Creating Web Pages, Creating WordPress Websites, Keys to Effective Communication, Marketing Your Business on the Internet, Twelve Steps to a Successful Job Search, Small Business Marketing on a Shoestring Budget, and Fundamentals of Supervision and Management.
“These are great classes for those who may be looking for work or those wanting to gain new skills to advance in their career field,” said Dixie Cartwright, manager of the MSU Extension Center for Continuing Education. “These courses are open to everyone and can be taken at a pace that is convenient for them.”
MSU is an equal opportunity institution. For disability accommodation, contact Cartwright at dlc10@msstate.edu
