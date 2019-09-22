Submitted photos
The shown artworks, “Catching Opportunities” by Paulette Dove and “The Harlequin” by Sandra Halet, are among paintings and drawings featured in an exhibit by South Mississippi Art League artists currently on show at Miller Art Gallery. The exhibit, which kicked off the Meridian Community College art gallery’s 2019-20 season, will continue its run through Sept. 26. The South Mississippi Art League is an artist collective established in 2015 to create traveling exhibits and provide an outlet for Mississippi Gulf Coast-based professional artists to promote and display their work. Artists include Pat Abernathy, Carolyn Busenlener, Paulette Dove, Julia Reyes, SNorma Seward, Sandra Halat, Georgeann McCullough, Ann Madden, Cissy Quinn, Kat Fitzpatrick, Patt Odom and Carmen Lugo. Miller Art Gallery, located in the Davidson Fine Arts Center in Ivy Hall on campus at 910 Highway 19 North. Gallery hours are Monday-Thursday, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, call 601-484-8647.
