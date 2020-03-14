• TROY, Ala. — Hope Boykin of Butler graduated from Troy University during the Fall Semester/Term 2 of the 2019/2020 academic year.
Boykin graduated with a bachelor of science in education degree.
• EMPORIA, Kansas — Vicki Rene Smith of Meridian, Mississippi, graduated from Emporia State University in Fall 2019.
Smith graduated with a master of business administration degree.
• RAYMOND — Jarious Love of DeKalb and Hanna Wilkerson of Lake have been named to “Who’s Who Among Students in American Community and Junior Colleges.” Love and Wilkerson both attend Hinds Community College.
To receive this honor, students are nominated by faculty or staff based upon their academic excellence, leadership, citizenship and service to the college and/or the community as well as participation in extracurricular activities.
• RAYMOND — The following area residents were among recipients of degrees from Hinds Community College in Fall 2019: Miguel Easley and Michael Phillips, both of Meridian; Antais Degraffenreid and Raheem Gillespie, both of Macon; Michael Cameron of Philadelphia; Darres Blanks and Jennifer Loper, both of Quitman; Robert Davis, Tondreko Everett and Jerontae Walker, all of Waynesboro.
• HATTIESBURG — The following area residents were awarded degrees from the University of Southern Mississippi in Fall 2019:
Meridian: Shyneece M. Barnett, bachelor of arts; Hannah Corinne Thaggard, bachelor of arts; Jackson Phra Kercheval, bachelor of music education; Victoria O’Quin, bachelor of music education; Jessica Reed Shirley, bachelor of music education; Kendajah Lasonea Bolden, bachelor of science; Jasmine Nicole Collins, bachelor of science; Nakita Darcell Davis, bachelor of science; Diamond L. Elam, bachelor of science; TaNika JaNae Williams, bachelor of science; and Jakob Wayne Slusher, master of science in nursing.
Jamie Chaney of Collinsville, bachelor of arts; Brandy Michelle Williams of Lauderdale, bachelor of arts.
• TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Several area residents were among 12,050 students enrolled during the 2019 fall semester at The University of Alabama who were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
The following local students made the list:
President’s List: Holly A. Brand, William Carter Cope, William C. Majure, Avery J Watson, Mary A. Watson and Connor L Webb, all of Meridian, Mississippi; Jessica Gamble and Kamryn E Gilbert, both of Collinsville, Mississippi; Alana Holli Clinton of Lake, Mississippi; and Caroline E Wigley and Leighanna R. Chadwick, both of Gilbertown.
Dean’s List: Stephen Tyler Compton and Rebecca C Green, both of Meridian, Mississippi; AnnaLaura R. Campbell of Bailey, Mississippi; Marina M. Olmstead of Chunky, Mississippi; Celeste Cowley Garrett and Matthew Thomas Clair, both of Philadelphia, Mississippi; Abby C. Allen, Margaret Utsey and Abby Grace McPhearson, all of Butler; and Claudia R. Rolison of Lisman,.
• HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Margaret Moody of Butler was among the 1,759 students named to the Samford University’s 2019 fall semester Dean’s List.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5-grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
Moody is majoring in pharmacy.
• BEREA, Ky. — Brandon Mitchell of Philadelphia, Mississippi, received a bachelor of arts from Berea College in fall 2019.
• CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Johnathon Edwards of Philadelphia, Mississippi, was one of nearly 800 Austin Peay State University graduates to receive degrees in fall 2019.
Edwards was awarded a bachelor of science degree.
• The following area residents were among students named to the University of Southern Mississippi’s President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2019 fall semester.
The President’s List includes full-time students who earned a perfect 4.0-grade point average (all As). Dean’s List scholars are those with at least a 3.5-grade point average, but less than a 4.0.
Students recognized from the local area include:
President’s List: Erin Lorraine Carney, Diamond L. Elam, Sydney Lauren Goodman, Marlecia Jakia Grant, Jackson P. Kercheval, Jessica Reed Shirley, Hannah Corinne Thaggard Miles Franklin Wagner and Joshua Chance Williams, all of Meridian; Katelyn Rose Allen, Jacob Eli Brandand Hailey Renae Talley, all of Bailey; Kaylee Amaya Brown, Jamie Renee’ Chaney, Kamryn Slay Shields and Ethan Bryce Surrett, all of Collinsville; Hannah C. Roberts of Daleville; Kenlynn Rose Morgan of Hickory;
Dean’s List: Jenna L. Abel, William Curtis Agent, Jordan Eugene Cole, Ashley Michelle Craven, Holly Claire Dennis, Madisen Charmaine DuBose, Shawn Michael Eubanks, Somai Rebekah Fikes, Royall Bryson Frazier, Benjamin James Goudy, Ryder Lee Leifried, Me’Lisa C. Malone, Victoria O’Quin, Chase Nathaniel Perritt, Virginia A. Pressly, Sierah ReShaun Roberts, Emily Elizabeth Stanley, Kathryn Ann Stanley, Taylor Brian Stokes Azia R. Whitehead and Conner Marie Williams, all of Meridian; McKenna Grace Dean, Tyler Grey Lantz, Luke Jensen Lockey and Rachel Ann Smith, all of Collinsville; Erick Keith Bishop, Kayla Marie Boudreaux, Andrew Franklin Dendis and Shelby Lynn Kennedy, all of Decatur;
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Tracy Barnhill of Lauderdale, Mississippi, was named to the President’s List at University of the Cumberlands for the fall 2019 semester.
To be eligible for the President’s List, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 4.0, receive an “A” grade in UC Engage and be in good academic standing.
• RAYMOND — Miguel Easley of Meridian, Darres Blanks of Quitman, Antais Degraffenreid and Jataquist Sherrod, both of Macon, were named President’s Scholars at Hinds Community College for Fall 2019.
President’s Scholars are those with a cumulative 4.0-grade point average.
• HARRISONBURG, Va. — Collinsville, Mississippi, residents Silas Clymer, Abigail Shelly and Allison Shelly were each named to Eastern Mennonite University’s Dean’s List for Fall 2019. The Dean’s List, compiled at the end of each term, includes degree-seeking students who achieve a semester GPA of at least 3.75 with no withdrawn, incomplete, or failing grades for 12 semester hours of standard grades.
Silas Clymer is a mathematics major. Abigail Shelly and Allison Shelly are both liberal arts SENATOBIA — Joseph Ramia of Meridian is among the list of distinguished Northwest Mississippi Community College students to be recognized for earning a place on the President’s List for their outstanding academic work during the Fall 2019 semester.
The President’s List includes students completing a minimum of 12 academic hours with a 3.75 or better average in a four-point system.
• SENATOBIA — Adam Mowdy of Meridian is among the list of distinguished Northwest Mississippi Community College students to be recognized for earning a spot on the Vice President’s List for their outstanding academic work during the Fall 2019 semester.
The Vice President’s List includes students completing a minimum of 12 academic hours with a 3.50 to 3.74 average.
• PENSACOLA, Fla. — Tiffany Dover of Meridian was named to the Dean’s List at Pensacola Christian College for academic achievement during the 2019 fall semester. This was a result of earning a semester grade point average of 3.00 or higher.
• DECATUR — The following area residents were among students named to East Central Community College’s 2019 fall semester honor roll, which includes those full-time students selected to the President’s List, Dean’s List and Honorable Mention List. Full-time students are those who complete 15 or more hours during the semester.
President’s List (4.0-grade point average): Allyson Dufour of Bailey; Asa Jimmie of Choctaw; Dakota Brown and Rebekah Smith, both of Chunky; Jasmin Brooks, Shelby Hoskins, Charley Mowdy, Brian Pace, David Phillips, Alison Watson and Maggie Wooldridge, all of Collinsville; Dylan Barnett, Victoria Clark, Brianna Dailey, Dalton Fayette, Charles Glover, Delaney Haralson, Peyton Reeves, Makenzie Smith, Amanda Tero, Alison Walker, Brandon Williams and Autumn Willis, all of Decatur; Kristi Davis of Enterprise; Connor Boggan, Karlye Tolbird and Carley Watkins, all of Hickory; Marla Graham of Lake; Luke Alexander and Stephen Walters, both of Little Rock; Alley Bernard and Beau Roberts, both of Meridian; Jamesa Bias, Nakita Johnson, Jada McBride, Riley Oubre, Brandon Temple and Jordan Wall, all of Newton; Skylar Belk, Natalie Breazeale, Aza Burton, Emily Daniel, Peyton Farmer, Riley Goforth, Caitlin Gray, Rebecca Gunter, Brayden Harris, Phillips Hines, Natalie Kirkland, Malina Mangrum, Jaython Massey, Cody Nicholson, Victoria Seale, Madalyn Thompson and Anna Grace Tingle, all of Philadelphia; Ragan Barrett, Parker Breland, Megan Butts, Makayla Creel, Jackson Hamm, Zachery Malone, Jasmine McDonald, Ansley Rigby, Christopher Strickland and Emily Williams, all of Union.
Dean’s List (3.5-3.99-grade point average): Jacob Chapman and Kravon Willis, both of Choctaw; Kiera Morgan and Christopher Mulford, both of Chunky; Jada Autman, Summer Ethridge, Parker Hoskins, Kennedy Mayatt, Baylee Robinson, Laila Sisson and Hailey Williams, all of Collinsville; Gavin Bailey, Shelby Chandler, Abigail Clarke, Joseph Hall, Kaylie Hoge, Genesis Lyons, William McElhenney, Alana McMullan, William Myers, Christopher Phillips and Hunter Walker, all of Decatur; Amanda Armstrong, Rhianna Gentry, Josie Hurst, Garrett Mills, Britney Patton and Sarah Sanders, all of Hickory; Justice Battle, William Chambers, Olivia Clay and Jordan McLemore, all of Lake; David Hughes and Thomas Webster, both of Meridian; Kayla Baucum, Karli Blackledge, Christopher Cook, Alexis Gaines, Madison Jay, Brandi Jordan, Shonne Lewis, A’miracle May, Knysheiauhna Nichols and Ciara Patterson, all of Newton; Olivia Adams, Wesley Akins, Kortney Banks, Mason Bates, Lauren Ben, Julius Billy, Anna Blair, John Breazeale, Jacob Bryan, Casea Cheatham, Kristen Cook, Kerri Dove, Olivia Ferguson, Staysia Flowers, Carly Greenwood, Dregen Joe, Savannah Jones, Ladetres Kirkland, Caelan Martin, Terria McInnis, Morgan McPhail, Ayanah Nichols, Jeremy Partridge, Noah Pickett, Quantarus Riddle, CaDarrius Roberts, Kristopher Robertson, India Samuel, Deena Scott, Kyndall Staats, Hunter Thrash, Ciara Viverette, Jamee Vowell, Robert Ward and Blake Wyatt, all of Philadelphia; Lauren Baysinger, Lauren Bounds, Chloe Chapman, Zacharie Collins, Ashley Crawford, Randy Cumberland, Keari Donald, Abigail Horne, Tray Jones, Macy Lott, Zane McElhenney, Shania Moore, Abbie Newell, Viet Nguyen, Richmond Robinson, William Skinner, Carly Smith, Taylor Smith and Morgan Williams, all of Union.
Honorable Mention (3.0- to 3.49-grade point average): Teegan Dakyli Clemmons, Destini Hernandez, Cameron Jenkins, Elias Jimmie, Bo Joe and Xavier Sam, all of Choctaw; Cheyenne Brown of Chunky; William McElhenney of Collinsville; Logan Barrett, Brooke Caraway, Peyton Chaney, Tanner Cochran, Clay Cooley, Toby Garrison, Mitcham Gentry, Grace Goss, Joel Hill, Gillian Hitt, Kirsten Loper, Ashton Massey, Matthew Moore, Blade Ramey, Jewelliann Smith, Brittany Thomas and James Wall, all of Decatur; Logan Little of Enterprise; Tiara Dawkins, Dillon Majure, Joshua Mott, Braxton Rose and Jailyn Strebeck, all of Hickory; Blair Anderson, Angela Boyd, Trishona Brown, Jada Jones, Anna Seale and Matthew Sorey, all of Lake; Abigail Blackwell, Maurin Dooley, Jada Griffin, Alexis Martin and Morgan Partridge, all of Meridian; Tyler Bedford, Megan Boulton, JeMariaus Ford, Lexie Gibson, Larcenyer Hester, Percy Hester, Keenan McDonald, Audrey Pugh, Manasseh Robinson and Breuna Townsend, all of Newton; Taylor Adcock, Joshua Bassett, Barbara Bobo, Joseph Breazeale, Johnathan Clark, Tory Collins, Michael Cook, Gabriel Doss, Andrew Duncan, Chandler Fortenberry, Alexandria Graham, Nicholas Hardy, Bobby Henry, Sabela Hobbs, Brianna Killen, Lillian McCown, Jonah McLain, Christopher Monroe, Jaiden Moore, Roger Morris, Shawn Myers, Dylan Powell, Chandler Roberts, Kailynn Robertson, Shantasia Ruffin, Kayleigh Sellers, Carson Settlemires, Ichukash Solomon, Trevor Stovall, Jeremy Tate, Samantha Thompson, Amyia Welch, Cambre Willis, Caitlyn Wilson, Cayla Wilson and Alison Witcher, all of Philadelphia; Elizabeth Townsend of Toomsuba; Tony Anthony, Nathan Bryan, Delora Cannette, Madison George, Trace Hathorn, Jacolby Jenkins, Glenda Ladd, Acie Leach, Tabatha Mcgee, Destiny Moore, Devin Nelson, Maloree Rigdon, Cameron Sones, Austin Stamper and Katie Wolverton, all of Union.
