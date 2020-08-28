The exhibition “Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South” will end Sunday, Sept. 6 at The MAX and Meridian Museum of Art. Comprised of 56 photographers' visions of the South over the first decades of the 21st century, the exhibit is a joint venture for two downtown Meridian venues.“Southbound” offers a composite image of the region. The 220 photographs echo stories told about the South as a bastion of tradition, as a region remade through Americanization and globalization, and as a land full of surprising scenes and colorful characters. The project’s purpose is to investigate the senses of place in the South that congeal, however fleetingly, in the spaces between the photographers’ looking, their images, and our own preexisting ideas about the region. The exhibition is complemented by a commissioned documentary film by John David Reynolds. The exhibit is free with regular museum admission at The MAX and free and open to the public at The Meridian Museum of Art.
Ending soon at The MAX and MMA
- Staff report Submitted
-
-
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Graveside services for Mrs. Elese Manning will be held Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Sunset Cemetery. Visitation: Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, from 3-4 p.m. at Berry & Gardner's OP Chapel.
Tony Storie passed on Aug. 24, 2020. Preceded in death Charles Storie (father). Survived by Ethel Storie (mother); sisters, Sandy, Sue, Shirley; nieces, nephews; Chaney family, friend Chris. Family and friends to hold private ceremony.
Arrangements were incomplete at Berry & Gardner Funeral Home for Mr. Tyrone McAlpine, 71, of Meridian, who died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Regency Hospital.
Most Popular
Articles
- Joyce's owner to retire, hand off Meridian shop to her daughter
- Barnes’ desire to impart life lessons to students, players has him still at Lamar after painful 2019 fall semester
- Final 2 Mississippi flag proposals: Shield vs. magnolia
- Meridian man arrested on drug charge
- East Mississippi schools report COVID-19 cases
- Law enforcement reports: Aug. 19-21
- Meridian police seek suspect in July 28 fatal shooting
- Brooke Gibson powers Clarkdale to volleyball program’s first win
- Lamar overcomes deficit, beats Starkville Academy in Overtime
- Law enforcement reports: Aug. 20-24
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.