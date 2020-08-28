The exhibition “Southbound: Photographs of and about the New South” will end Sunday, Sept. 6 at The MAX and Meridian Museum of Art. Comprised of 56 photographers' visions of the South over the first decades of the 21st century, the exhibit is a joint venture for two downtown Meridian venues.“Southbound” offers a composite image of the region. The 220 photographs echo stories told about the South as a bastion of tradition, as a region remade through Americanization and globalization, and as a land full of surprising scenes and colorful characters. The project’s purpose is to investigate the senses of place in the South that congeal, however fleetingly, in the spaces between the photographers’ looking, their images, and our own preexisting ideas about the region. The exhibition is complemented by a commissioned documentary film by John David Reynolds. The exhibit is free with regular museum admission at The MAX and free and open to the public at The Meridian Museum of Art.

