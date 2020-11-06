Encore and Talk Back
Graveside services for Ms. Wonda Lynn Rogers will be held Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Pleasant Hills Baptist Cemetery in Meridian (Zero Community). Viewing on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, 6-7 p.m. at the Enterprise Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements were incomplete at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home for Ms. Belinda F. Waters, 70, of Meridian, who died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services will be held Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Simmons Ridge Cemetery. Viewing will be Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, from 5-6 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home's OP Chapel.
- Lauderdale County election results for 2020 general election
- Competitiveness, love for kids defined Coach Hamp
- Lauderdale County inmate charged with arson in jail fire
- YOUR VIEW: County courthouse, COVID-19
- KEREKES: Gone too soon, Hampton’s fiery confidence will be missed
- Law enforcement reports for Nov. 2
- The strange history of the Irvin Hotel
- Law enforcement reports for Nov. 3
- Supreme Court election between Griffis, Westbrooks remains unresolved
- Meridian police release details in Oct. 23 shooting death
