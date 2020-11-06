Encore and Talk Back

Submitted photo

William Carey Theatre will present an encore streamed performance of “Anne and Emmett” on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. This one-act play focuses on an imaginary conversation between Anne Frank and Emmett Till. Mississippi State University also produced the play and will stream its version of “Anne and Emmett” during the same time. After the performances end, online audience members can link to a Webex talk-back with both casts, playwright Janet Langhart Cohen and theatre/history scholars. This production is financially assisted by the National Endowment for the Humanities through the Mississippi Humanities Council. Watch the events posting at www.wmcarey.edu, where a viewing link will be added when it becomes available.