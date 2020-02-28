EMCC to host free concert
Obituaries
Services for Andrew Chandler will be Monday, March 2, 2020, at Greater Calvary Baptist Church. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Viewing Sunday, 6-7 p.m., at Clark Funeral Home and one hour prior to services at the church.
Services for Tony Gerzsenye are Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Stephens Funeral Home. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. the day of the service.
Services: Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 2:30 p.m., at West Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Burial will follow in New Hope Blackwater Cemetery, DeKalb, with Berry and Gardner in charge. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.
Services Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Old Mt. Olive Primitive Baptist Church, Boyd, Ala. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Berry and Gardner Funeral Home in charge. Visitation one hour prior to services.
Memorial services Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Galilee Baptist Church with Rev. James Barney officiating. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 28, from 7:30-8:30 p.m., at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home's OP Chapel.
