EMCC to host free concert

The public is invited to attend a free concert Tuesday, March 3, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Chapel in the Pines on EMCC’s Scooba campus. The EMCC Reflections, a select vocal ensemble under the direction of EMCC Director of Choral Activities Dr. Lorrie Stringer, will perform. Student soloists will be featured as well. Refreshments will be served following the program in the Orr Center for Christian Activity, which is located adjacent to the Chapel in the Pines.