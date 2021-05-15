East Mississippi Community College held spring 2021 commencement ceremonies for about 600 students Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8, at the college’s Golden Triangle and Scooba campuses.
Three commencement ceremonies were held in the Lyceum Auditorium on the Golden Triangle campus on May 7. The Scooba campus graduation ceremony took place May 8 in the Keyes T. Currie Coliseum.
EMCC’s 2020 graduates were also eligible to participate in commencement ceremonies this year and some did so. In May of last year, the college conducted its first virtual graduation as a result of the novel coronavirus and December graduates were invited to participate in this year’s commencement exercises.
While EMCC has since returned to in-class instruction, EMCC President Dr. Scott Alsobrooks praised the students for rising to meet the challenges presented by last year’s shift to virtual and online learning in response to the global pandemic.
“Your class, more so than any others, is the embodiment of resiliency,” Alsobrooks told the graduates. “Your perseverance during the recent pandemic, your commitment to continuing your studies and your ability to adapt to new modes of instruction are all testaments to your resiliency.”
Here is a list of the Class of 2021 students who applied for graduation broken down by the counties and cities in which they reside:
Mississippi
Alcorn County: Joshua Williams, Cornith
Attala County: Vylishia Roundtree, Kosciusko
Carroll County: Samuel Clark and Colby Holly, both of Carrollton; James Daves, Coila
Chickasaw County: Aaliyah Browne, Houston; Tatiana Forshee, Woodland
Choctaw County: Curtlyn Blake, Ariana Davis, Garrett Hunt, Tucker James, William Jones, Dakota Kent, Andrew Parish, Amelia Pratt, Cassidy Simpson and Mary Strickland, all of Ackerman;, Payton Busby, Zakkariyya Gladney, Dillon Jones, Jaylin Miller and Kellie Williams, all of Weir
Claiborne County: Jacob Arias, Port Gibson
Clarke County: Amanda Carney and Tyshun McLendon, both of Quitman; Elizabeth Hammond of Stonewall
Clay County: Edward Bush, Sara Dexter, Xavier Eacholes, Johnathan O’Brian and Makela Quinn, all of Cedarbluff; Quadry Chandler, LaKeena Doss, Sabrina Gable, Kaleb Kellum and Christina Murray, all of Pheba; Jason Barnette, Brittany Bowens, Kalexis Brooks, Tyler Brownlee, Ethan Bryan, Charles Chambless, Quentavious Chandler, Kiara Collins, Danny Crawford, Shalexis Ewing, Jose Garcia, Mikiyla Gardner, Chalantis Harden, Thomas Harris, Jamia Hollings, John Howard, Michelle Jeffers, Jackson Knowles, Brandon Lairy, Nathan Lamkin, Jada Landon, Jessica Lenoir, Temeisha Lenoir, Ernest Leonard, Kameron Martin, Natriun Montgomery, Andrew Mooney, John Pettit, Madalynn Pettit, Devon Price, Madison Pruden, Dylan Scott, X’zayvia Scott, Bruce Seawright, Jeremiah Stanfield, Sara Strickland, Lakenderic Thomas, Marica Vance, Trakwan Webber, McKinsey Wedel, Tristan Williams, Brianne Wofford and Iesha Young, all of West Point
Desoto County: Shemaar Stapleton, Michael Craig, both of Olive Branch
Forrest County: Kylan Carter, Hattiesburg
George County: Cody McDoniel, Lucedale
Grenada County: Brent Smith of Gore Springs; Davione Hull of Grenada
Harrison County: Ivy Primley of Biloxi; Trey Trosclair of D’Iberville; Richard Pilgrim, Taiwon Stallworth and Bethany Stiglet, all of Gulfport
Hinds County: Kayla Fisher, Byram
Itawamba County: Alissa Creely, Fulton
Jackson County: Miguel Pena, Pascagoula
Jasper County: Stephen Morris, Bay Springs
Jones County: Ja’von Davis, Hayden Landrum, Autumn McClendon and Brandon Wilson, all of Laurel; Brody Busby, Christopher Coston and James Jones, all of Soso
Kemper County: Carrie Baty, Cyntia Brown, Jakiya Brown, Itianna Grace, Timmedria Houston, Emily Pitts and Senous Williams, all of DeKalb; Ta’mia Brown, Kenya Hopson and Chantel Stringfellow, all of Porterville; De’anthony Bennett, Anna Cumberland and Kendrell Daniels, all of Preston; Venus Knox, Inecia Looby, Amanda Shinn and Matthew Watt, all of Scooba
Lafayette: Jalyh Jackson, Oxford
Lamar County: Marcus Theriot, Lumberton; Zane Berry, Garrett Robbins and Halen Sanford, all of Sumrall
Lauderdale County: Dustin Marceleno, John Mayatt, both of Bailey; Brandon Andreacchio and Hannah Farr, Collinsville; Tedeasha Matthews, Daleville; Wade Mosley and Lilian Ramsey, Lauderdale; Joshua Bartlett, Billy Branning, Ethan Brown, MacAyla Collier, Logan Dial, Paxton Duke, Alexander Eaves, Kristian Farmer, Deondray Harris, Stephen Hudson, Kara Irby, De’uante Mason, Nicholas Parker, Tiffany Parker, Dylan Reeves, Zackary Shelton, Yolanda Simmons, Eric Sims, Ashley Walker, Patrick Wall, Jasmine Jackson, all of Meridian; Letasha Miller and Ryan Smith, Toomsuba
Lee County: Charles Coggins and Talissia Jones, both of Tupelo; Kayla Jackson, Shannon
Leake County: Tabitha Atkinson and Cameron Brown, Carthage
Leflore County: Ethan Clark and Riley Williams, Greenwood
Lowndes County: Beau Bates, James Clark, Marlee Courtney, Jacob Crowley, Kristina Desmidt, Leon Ellis, Christopher Fleming, Emilee Forrester, Rebekah Gambal, Steven Gambal, William Glasgow, Marlee Hemphill, Andrew Hill, Abigale Hurt, Taylor Johnson, Jackson Kriley, Mollie Lyons, Brandon McDonald, Jadon O’Neil, Christian Oswalt, Dakota Oswalt, Abigail Parker, Ralie Perkins, Catherine Plummer, Jeffery Plummer, Kelby Price, Amanda Pruitt, James Vernon and Brianna Vickery, all of Caledonia; Dalton Alexander, Elijah Alexander, Colton Baucom, Tyler Beaird, Lauren Beall, Christopher Beard, Beau Beatty, Tara Bergen, Andrew Demontreal Bishop, Andrew Reed Bishop, Brandon Bishop, Kennedy Bowles, Natyia Brooks, Georgia Brown, Chloe Bruce, Genevia Buckhalter, Robin Burnett, Brett Carrico, Mason Cline, Douglas Cockrell, Joseph Cockrell, Madalyn Coleman, Bradley Cunningham, Zyon Cunningham, Kenedi Deans, Andrea Eatman, Shelaina Eckford, Chantal Edwards, Michaela Edwards, Lane Euer, Anna Forrester, Gabrielle Gabrielson, Adira Gammel, Savannah Garrett, Marissa Kaye, Amie Glenn, James Glover, Steven Good, Charles Goodman, Terri Greenlaw, Brandon Hardin, Katrina Harris, Jayden Hayden, Nicole Haynes, Tylan Hinton, Kenzie Hollis, Collin Howard, Jaylon Howard, David Howell, Alijah Hudson, Joshua Humbers, Makali Hunter, Brittany Jackson, Conesha Johnson, Tychicus Johnson, Precious Jones, Dominique Key, Cooper King, Joshua King, Treyveon King, Oliver Latham, Tierra Ledbetter, Czarya Lee Bigbee, Makyah Lee, Jalyn Lofton, Curtis Lowe, Patrick MacLellan, Tylon Malone, Chastity Martin, Brooklyn Martinez, Savannah McCarter, Audrey McCraw, Thomas McCullough, Brandi McDonald, Christopher McGlothin, Madison McGrew, Mary McGuffie, Xavier Miller, Spanyahotta Mitchell, Taylor Mitchell, Jordan Mize, De’Ana Neal, Kahn Nguyen, Minh Nguyen, Laela O’Neal, Balasha Parker, Celia Peal, Antonio Phillips, James Phillips, Amiyah, Summer Porter, Leighann Pounders, Alex Powell, Bobby Ray, Hillary Reeves, Madison Renfroe, Tracey Rice, Raven Richards, Ayden Richardson, Nathan Richardson, Colby Ridgley, Aniya Robinson, Kevin Robinson, Romeo Sanders, Jumarcus Selvie, Jessi Sherrill, Lazavier Sherrod, Jakeim Shinn, Daniel Smith, Katelyn Smith, Britney Spruill, Jeffery Stanford, Thomas Stevens, Mary Stone, Joshua Taylor, Valencia Taylor, Brianna Terry, Gabriel Thomas, Tierra Thomas, Shamya Thompson, Johnata Wade, Jasper Walden, Sharsna Walker, Nicholas Warren, Destiny Wells, Whitney White, Taylee Williams, Jule Willis, Juanita Wilson and Ian Wright, all of Columbus; Lauren Bell, Bryce Bogan, Kelsey Bolden, Eric Brooks, Erin Fenderson, Antwan Jefferson, Zykia Jefferson, Brooke Perry, Arlana Rice, Sarah Robertson and Kelvin Wilburn, all of Crawford; Connor Tidwell, Mayhew; Jared Adams, Justin Burns, McKensi Cole, Peyton Enger, Orion Kendrick, Micaiah Latham, Coleton Montgomery, Thomas Murray and Patricia Wilson, all of Steens;
Madison County: Madelyn Brown, Allie Fry, Richard Garner, Ashton McKinnon, Ty’tiyana Moody, Zachary Pitts, Ian Richard and Emily Tubertini, all of Madison; Anna Dearman and Dylan Owens, both of Ridgeland
Monroe County: Byron Butler, Traventez Evans, Jaheim McMillian and Francis Whitt, all o Aberdeen; Parker Easter, Justin Farrar, Anastasia Hanrahan and Tobias Williams, all of Amory; Rylee Bourland, Amber Hogan, Madeline Nettles, Steven Savage and Tucker Welch, all of Hamilton; Robert Thompson, Prairie
Montgomery County: Tommesha Brown and Macy Johnson, both of Winona
Neshoba County: Lauren Carter, Kaylee Chunn, Latia Cleveland, Allyson Davis, Briana Huddleston, Jordan Jenkins, Meg Martin, Kristopher McGowan, Cherish McWilliams, Kamryn Moore, Carson Settlemires, Kara Spears, Nichalas Stone, Ashlie Thames and Frankie Watkins, all of Philadelphia
Newton County: Jacob Brooks, Conehatta; Chloe Adcock, Decatur; Thomas Williams, Hickory
Noxubee County: Keyashay Atkinson, Michael Barber, Ebony Brandon, Tera Dora, Kyle Earvin, Karl Mast, Myles Smith, Sherquesha Stewart and Breauna Taylor, all of Brooksville; Johne Brandy, Trillo Brown, Isaac Carroll, Kawn Dixon, Adaquis Graham, Jarius Hudgins, Quentin Jamison, Jackson Lejeune, Jamiya Mason, Bobby May, Erin Rigdon, Kadaiesha Robinson, Jessica Ronyak, Kory Scales, Velda Skinner, Tomyah Smith, Zachary Tate and Reagan Williams, all of Macon; Raven Black, Skyla Hill, Cedric Jones and Zakera Little, all of Shuqualak
Oktibbeha County: Celeiah Denae, Mississippi State; Tyler Adair, Lily Adam, Audrey Ala’aldin, Cameron Armstrong, Peyton Arndt, Josh Arnett, Joshua Ashford, Zykeria Bedford, Tekia Bell, Jason Bigham, Jaloni Bishop, Latham Blake, Virginia Boswell, William Buckner, Kazia Bush, Daphne Chandler, Michael Clark, James Cook, Thomas Crawford, Casey Crittenden, Nathaniel Crosby, Alexandra Cross, Janelys Cruz Rodriguez, Alexandria Cunningham, Chandler Cunningham, Jasmine Davis, Darius Doss, Mary Driskill, Kade Etheridge, Keiondra Gandy, Lakyra Garth, Erin Gillespie, Teonica Gillespie, Charles Greene, Aerrick Henderson, Kendis Hickman, Kendall Hightower, Christopher Jackson, Cade Jenkins, Adarian Johnson, Victor Johnson, Alyssa Jones, Laura Jordan, Mallory Kelley, Pauline Kelly, Elainia Krikman, Dillian Lassiter, Peyton Lyons, Hannah Mann, Charles Maulding, Trenten Maulding, James May, Derriyana Mays, Chadsity McCaskill, Mary McClain, Billy McLemore, Kayla McLin, Amanda Miller, William Miller, Tony Minor, Jr., Robert Mitchell, Adler Morgan, Bobby Morgan, Michael Nemeth, Zy’leecia O’Briant, Maria Orr, Antonio Owens, Mysheria Patterson, Maxine Peterson, Camron Petty, Alexis Phillips, Immanuel Powers, Ethan Prather, Acrissa Reese, Trevor Reitz, Desirae Robinson, Joseph Ross, Erin Ruth, Claudia Rybolt, Le’chelsie Skinner, John Smith, Justin Smith, Sheyenne Spruell, Cali Steverson, Amaria Strong, Idalis Suell, Myra Thompson, Mattilyn Thornton, Kaitlin Townsend, Keyana Triplett, Brandon Tucker, Quinton Turner, Zayanna Turnipseed, Kamya Ware, Kami Warren, Jeffrey Welford, Tony White, Christian Wilson, Ryan Wilson and Alexis Young, all of Starkville; Micah Foster, Joshua McGinnis and David Morgan, all of Sturgis
Pearl River County: Jordan Berry and Brittin Owen, both of Carriere
Prentiss County: Julie Jackson, Booneville
Rankin County: James Haydu, Anna Howell, Matthew Kea, Anah Phillips, Frances Reilly, Noah Thweatt and Payten Young, all of Brandon; Alexis Session, Pearl; Hannah Lawrence, Pelahatchie
Scott County: Tyreshia Futch, Forest; Taylor Turman, Morton
Simpson County: Xavier Keys, Mendenhall
Tate County: Paris Jamison, Coldwater
Tippah County: Will Long, Ripley
Union County: Jackson Herrington, New Albany
Warren County: Braxton Chewning and Richard Hanks, both of Vicksburg
Washington County: Amiyah Staples, Greenville
Wayne County: Jacob Manning, Waynesboro
Yalobusha County: Jenna Coker, Scobey
Webster County: Parker Blaylock, Matthew Burton, Austin Chandler, William Harpole, Haley Mann, Peyton Orr and Areana Windrick, all of Eudora; Christopher Barrow, Kadasha Bryant, Dana Chamblee, Summer Douglas, MacKenzie Hodges, Anna Phelps, Kaitlin Ray, Parker Reed and Nicholas Shurden, all of Maben; Ashley Hodges, Christopher Ballard, Clay Neal, Clyde Perrigin, James Smith, Chelsie Sykes and Austin Wilson, all of Mathiston
Winston County:Kierra Ball, Noah Dempsey, Dawson Eaves, Billy Fulton, Jacey Garrard, Ronald Gibson, Eric Gregory, Trevor Holdiness, Ny’lexia Howell, Gladies Ivy, Alex McDaniel, Alessandra Norton, Johnathan Peterson, Emmalee Reed, Amber Roberson, Nastaaja Roberts, Deshanta Shannon, Nyisha Spivey, Dylan Tabor, Adria Thames, Theresa Thompson, William Toliver, Christopher Vanlandingham, Tracen Wiggington and Blake Young, all of Louisville; Wyatt Ball and Hunter Johnson, both of Noxapater
Yazoo County: Taylor McDaniel, Benton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.