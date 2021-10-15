EMCC names 2021 Homecoming Queens

Submitted photo

East Mississippi Community College crowned the 2021 Homecoming Queens during halftime of the college’s Homecoming game against Northeast Mississippi Community College. Daliyah Cooperwood, at left, was named Homecoming Queen for EMCC’s Golden Triangle campus. Antavia Mosley, at right, is the 2021 Homecoming Queen for the college’s Scooba campus. Cooperwood is the daughter of Sasha Collins and Dedrick Cooperwood of West Point. She is majoring in elementary education and plans on continuing her education at Mississippi State University. In high school, Cooperwood graduated with honors as a member of both the National Honor Society and the Mississippi Scholars initiative. Mosley is the daughter of Calandria Coleman of Meridian. She is majoring in business management at EMCC, where she is active in the Color Guard, choir, Reflections and theater. In high school, Mosley participated in choir, elite choir, track and field, the science club and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She was also a Student Council representative. She plans on pursuing a business degree at the University of Southern Mississippi after graduating from EMCC.