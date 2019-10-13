EMCC 2019 Homecoming Court

Submitted photo
Members of East Mississippi Community College’s 2019 Homecoming Court are, front row, from left, India Jones of Laurel, Rylee Bowman of Ackerman, Bree Gammill of Carrollton, Aubrey Riley of Columbus, Lauren Walker of Collinsville, Derriyana Mays of Starkville and Amberly Harden of West Point. Back row, from left, Carla Keaton of Columbus, Marlee Hemphill of Caledonia, Nykirra Taylor of Pascagoula, McKinsey Wedel of West Point, Kelsey Tubby of Philadelphia, JayQuandra Ash of Shuqualak and Trinity Davis of DeKalb. The homecoming court will be presented and homecoming queen crowned at halftime festivities at the Oct. 26 football game on the Scooba campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.