EMCC conducts graduation ceremonies for Class of 2022

Two commencement ceremonies took place in the Lyceum Auditorium on the Golden Triangle campus May 6, with a 10 a.m. ceremony for students graduating from academic programs and a 2 p.m. ceremony for those who completed career technical programs. The Scooba ceremony included graduates from both academic and career technical programs and took place May 7 in the Keyes T. Currie Coliseum.
About 500 students participated in the graduation ceremonies.
EMCC President Dr. Alsobrooks encouraged the students to chart their futures with confidence knowing they are well prepared for the next phase in their lives.
“What I want you to know is that the decision you made to attend EMCC was a good one that will open new doors of opportunity as you go forward,” Alsobrooks said. “One of the truly remarkable things in Mississippi can be found in the state’s community college system, which is as good as any in the nation. EMCC ranks high as a quality institution, both in Mississippi and across the country.”
He also spoke about bonds the students formed during their time at EMCC.
“Those connections to EMCC will never go away,” Alsobrooks said. “You will always be a member of the EMCC family.”
Here is a list of the Class of 2022 students who applied for graduation from the Meridian area:
Choctaw County
• Ackerman: Clayton Baxter, Curtlyn Blake, Sarah Bowles, Margie Boyd, Wes Cagle, Ariana Davis, Garrett Hunt, Shantia McGee, Trenton McGee, Anna Paine, Preston Payne, Kristen Roland, Nicholas Studdie
• Weir: Zakkariyya Gladney, Quatez Jackson, Latravius Jobe, Dillon Jones, Brittany Wade
Clarke County
• Stonewall: Chloe Goodwin, Christian Moore
• Sandersville: Rebecca Valdez
Kemper County
• Collinsville: Belinda Bates
• Dekalb: Jaliyah Bennamon, Janile Bennamon, Alannah Bozeman, Jeremy Buie, Garron Dickson, Jordan Hancock, Amanda Harris, Kaylah Hearn, Tyra Hopson, Alfred Love, Chloe Matthews, Breanna Odom, Antranika Ruffin, Tremya Rush, Gabriel Sciple, Jovonte Steele, Jasmine White, Analynn Wright
• Porterville: Jaquandria Adams, Avery Clayton, Kaylan Clayton, Takajya Clayton, Sha'dardenique Darden, Sha'daria Darden, Jamiah Gibbs, Sanchez Lee, Qavion McClendon, Adrain Moore
• Preston: Thermon Johnson, River Keaton, Tatum Luke, Adriana McGraw, Kelvin Parks, Kamri Tate
• Scooba: Pretressa Bester, Amber Brown, Quhleahka Ivy, Dawn Jenkins, Deronica Mosley, Labreesha Powe, Garrett Thomas, Matthew Watt, Michael Wood
Lauderdale County
• Collinsville: Darby Kinney, Montgomery Perkins, Daniel Winstead
• Enterprise: Eli Sanders, Kaitlynn Stroud
• Lauderdale: William Averett, Jayla Breshers, Kelcee Fitzgerald, Ladonna Hull, Chris Partridge, Laraleigh Roberts
• Marion: Jamarius Barnes, Desirae Hopson, Bianca Rush
• Meridian: Tyler Anderson, Kaylee Grandon, Lindsey Higginbotham, Haley Hutchinson, Maggie Meadows, Morgan Moody, Antavia Mosley, Lauren Pickett, Traemond Pittman, Jada Price, Tonisha Sanders, Jada Scarbrough, Kristyn Scarbrough, Juleon Selvie, Matthew Shows, Kendarius Smith, Dixie Wiggins, Kade Brand, Amaury Brewster, Apryl Butler, Haley Coody, Melissa Davis, Riley Edwards, Taylor Gordon, Sara Kemp, Annalese Parker, Teresa Radcliffe, Patrick Wall
• Toomsuba: Justin Boatner, Dakota Boney, Tradarius Ruttley
Neshoba County
• Choctaw: Braydon Bell-Ben
• Philadelphia: Cade Ainsworth, Joshua Allen, Katelynn Burnham, Jamie Gray, Millie Holley, Briana Huddleston, Marques Hunt, Dixie Jackson, Meg Martin, Mason McCann, Marlee-Keeton Pierce, Justin Pilgrim, Katelyn Simmons, Tamekia Sutton, Kendall Triplett, Kelsey Tubby, James White
• Union: Joseph Byrd
Newton County
• Conehatta: Taylor Watkins
• Decatur: Jonathan Boudreaux
• Lawrence: Angela Thornton
Noxubee County
• Brooksville: Jalen Brooks, L.C. Clemons, D'Antonio Deloach, Dy'rekia Dooley, Chelsey Franklin, Je'von Franklin, Latreasure Grant, Alexis Harris, Tatyana Holmes, Keeli Lockett, Travis Lockett, Rayshanda Madison, Kimberly Mallard, Shakuria Manning, Jada Mason, Tydriques Mattix, Sawyer Robert, Samiyktrion Sledge, James Stapleton, Jakayla Tate, Quantarra Tate, Tieranee Watt
• Macon: Jackson Adcock, Kyndall Barnett, Timothy Bland, Quintavious Brown, Isaac Carroll, David Chandler, Latreka Christian, Tyrecus Dale, Nicole Disbrow, Colby Dixon, Zaria Edwards, Marsha Friesen, Raheem Gillespie, Savannah Gillespie, Christopher Goodwin, Kaitlyn Hairston, Khelsey Hunter, Timothy Ivy, Tydranique Jefferson, Jaelyn Johnson, Layla Johnson, Rayon Johnson, Dylan Jones, Jequarion King, Awystn McCloud, Isaac Miller, Kayla Nelson, Johnny Prince, Shebreka Reed, Erin Rigdon, Islandia Russell, Jaqualyn Smith, Verderius Smith, Aymelia Stevenson, Delilah Stevenson, Nicole Verdell, Dewittney White
• Shuqualak: Brianna Burrage, Rickie Hunt, Cedric Jones
• Vaughan: Hannah Waldrup
