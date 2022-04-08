EMCC announces Pine Grove Arts Festival schedule of events

East Mississippi Community College’s annual Pine Grove Arts Festival on the Scooba campus will take place April 19-21, with some events, such as a concert choir, beauty pageant and art show open to the public.
Other events on the Scooba campus are reserved for students, faculty and staff, as are the April 12 Pine Grove activities on the college’s Golden Triangle campus.
Here is a list of events:
Scooba campus
April 19
• 12:15 p.m.: The Scooba Concert Choir will perform in the F.R. Young Student Union. This event is open to the public.
• 2-4 p.m.: The Wellness Center will host a ping-pong tournament for students.
• 7 p.m.: EMCC’s annual Beauty Pageant takes place in Stennis Hall. Tickets are $5 for the general public and $3 for students with ID.
Contestants from EMCC’s Scooba and Golden Triangle campuses will compete for the title of “Most Beautiful” in the event that received the 2016-17 Outstanding Pageant Award by the Mississippi Association of Pageant Judges.
In addition, the “Most Beautiful” winner and four contestants with the next highest scores will be named the “Top 5 Beauties.”
“The pageant really helps boosts the girls’ confidence,” said Tonya Hunt, EMCC’s Director of Accounting who serves as the chairperson for the event. “I have seen some of the contestants who were reluctant to participate just blossom by pageant night. I even have repeat contestants. That lets me know that we are doing something right. They enjoy it; that’s the ultimate goal.”
April 20
• 1- 3:30 p.m.: The public is invited to attend an art exhibit and reception that will take place in Aust Hall. Student artwork will be on display in the hall closest to the parking lot in a variety of mediums, including drawings, design and ceramics. EMCC students have donated ceramics that will be available for purchase, as have members of a community enrichment non-credit pottery class that is new this year.
“We may have some paintings for sale as well this year,” EMCC art instructor and Scooba campus Pine Grove Arts Festival Chairwoman Lisa Spinks said. “It should be a good event and we want to encourage the community to come out and join us for the festivities.”
A reception will take place in the Aust Hall gallery.
• 3 p.m.- 7 p.m.: Inflatables will be set up outside the football field for students.
April 21
• 12:15 p.m.: The public is invited to attend a performance by the Mighty Lion Band Color Guard and Dance Team at the F.R. Young Student Union. Lunch will be available for purchase in the dining room.
Golden Triangle campus
April 12
• 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: The annual Pine Grove Arts Festival for students on the Golden Triangle campus will take place outside the student union.
There will be games and food, along with information booths by student organizations and groups representing various EMCC programs. Music will be provided by EMCC’s radio station on the Golden Triangle campus, WGTC 92.7 FM.
