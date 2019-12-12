EMCC Adult Education students earn diplomas

Submitted photo

Twenty-three of the 28 students who earned their high school equivalency diplomas from East Mississippi Community College’s Adult Education Launch Pad participated in a graduation ceremony in the Lyceum Auditorium on the college’s Golden Triangle campus this week. The graduates who earned their diplomas are: Hannah Baxter of Eupora; Latonya Bluitt of Columbus; Mariam Boujedad of Starkville; Damion Bradshaw of West Point; Aleah Grace Bright of Belefontaine; Adrienne Carlisle of Columbus; Austin Conner of Caledonia; Nancy Kay Dewberry of Cedarbluff; Shea Doster of Columbus; Jake Halverson of Columbus; Kelsy Hughes of Mayhew; Christina Imel of Hamilton; Greydon Kidder of Cedarbluff; Cheyanne Lucas of Columbus; Rebecca Martz of Columbus; Robert McKellar of Northport, Ala., Brittany Ming of Steens; Willie James Moore of Columbus; Roderickis Robinson of Macon; Holly Rodgers of Starkville; Breanna Shaw of Columbus; Ja’Kayla Spencer of Columbus; Cheyenne Spires of West Point; Kelsey Thomas of Starkville; Quanisha Travis of Columbus; Corey White of West Point; Noah White of Louisville; and Kiara Vazquez of Starkville.