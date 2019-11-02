'Elf: The Musical' set for early December run at Meridian Little Theatre

The musical version of the beloved holiday film “Elf” is coming to the Meridian Little Theatre.
“Elf: The Musical” will be presented Dec. 5-11 at the Highway 39 North playhouse. MLT Director Ellie Massey describes the production as a “hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy” that follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity.
“Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole,” Massey said in explaining the plot.
The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity.
Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.
“This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their ‘inner elf’” Massey said. “After all, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”
The cast for the Meridian Little Theatre production includes: Keith Farmer as Buddy The Elf; Emily Thompson as Jovie; Keith Wadley as Walter Hobbs; Andrea Thaggard as Emily Hobbs; Luke Morrow as Michael Hobbs; Will Hayes, store manager; Megan Mazzaferro as Deb; Elliot Brewer, Santa Claus; Noah Hancock as Mr. Greenway; Jim Matthews as Brandon Davidson; Sam Chadwick as Dalton Newell; Chris Collis as Charlie; Katie Morrow as Tiara; Libby Waite as Charlotte Dennon; Joe Morrow, as the spoiled brat; Brittany Butler, the spoiled brat’s mom; Darby Kinney, Fake Santa; Diane Freeman, saleswoman; Jillian Goodman and Jessica Pankhurst, Macy’s elves; Sarah Bolstad, Mrs. Claus; Natalie Wilson, waitress; Brayden Alford, Beau Batchelor, Eva Farmer Jacob McMinn, Isabella Nowell, Lake Rush, Noah Rush, Adam Thaggard, Noah Thaggard, Rebekah Thaggard, Sarah Thaggard, Jamir Townsend and Lexi Watson, Elf Chorus.
Tickets are on sale now at the MLT Box Office and are $22, adults; $20, military, seniors and students. The box office is located at 4334 Highway 39 North, and is open Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets are also available online at meridianlittletheatre.com
For more information, call the Meridian Little Theatre office at 601-482-6371.
