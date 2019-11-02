'Elf: The Musical' set for early December run at Meridian Little Theatre

Submitted photo

The cast of Meridian Little Theatre’s upcoming production of “Elf: The Musical” are: front row, from left, Katie Morrow, Brittany Butler, Jessica Pankhurst, Megan Mazzaferro, Emily Thompson, Diane Freeman, Andrea Thaggard, Sarah Bolstad, Libby Waite and Eva Farmer; second row, from left, Isabella Nowell, Jacob McMinn, Noah Rush, Luke Morrow, Lexi Watson, Beau Batchelor, Lake Rush, Joe Morrow and Jamir Townsend; third row, from left, Noah Hancock, Will Hayes, Dalton Newell, Keith Farmer, Elliot Brewer, Darby Kinney, Brandon Davidson and Keith Wadley. Other cast members include Brayden Alford, Chris Collis, Jillian Goodman, Adam Thaggard, Noah Thaggard, Rebekah Thaggard, Sarah Thaggard and Natalie Wilson.