In recent weeks, a group of area high school girls have been fine-tuning their creative talents and learning a rigorous physical fitness routine while improving their poise and presence skills — all in preparation for the Lauderdale County Distinguished Women of the Year Program.
Eight high school girls representing Clarkdale, Northeast, Enterprise and Lamar high schools will compete for the 2023 Lauderdale County DYW title during a Feb. 19 at the historic MSU Riley Center in downtown Meridian.
“From the first choreography rehearsal to now, this group has come ready to work and have fun,” LCDYW Chairman Michael Gibson said. “The energy and excitement they’ve brought to us has been fun and refreshing for our committee.”
A preliminary to the state and national Distinguished Young Women, the program rewards the accomplishments of high school senior girls seeking to pursue higher education. Founded in 1958 as America’s Junior Miss and based in Mobile, Ala., the national scholarship program inspires 11th-grade young ladies to develop their full, individual potential through a fun, transformative experience that culminates in a celebratory showcase of their accomplishments.
“Distinguished Young Women strives to give young women the opportunity to further their education and prepare for a successful future,” Gibson said.
As with the state and national programs, the eight 2023 Lauderdale County DYW contestants will be evaluated in five categories:
• Scholastics, 25 percent: Judged by a separate individual with a background in academics and scholastic evaluation who considers each participant's grade point average, standardized test scores and curriculum.
• Interview, 25 percent: In a 10-minute interview and discussion session, the judges' panel considers clarity of expression, mental alertness, perception, sense of values, human relations, educated responses, knowledge of current issues and events and personality.
• Talent, 20 percent: Each participant is allowed 90 seconds for her talent presentation. Judges consider technical ability, originality, appropriateness of selection, costume and stage presence.
• Fitness, 15 percent: Participants are evaluated in overall conditioning during a choreographed fitness routine. Judges consider agility, coordination, strength and stamina.
• Self Expression, 15 percent: Participants are evaluated in grace, demeanor, self-confidence and communication skills. Judges consider poise, carriage, posture, composure, and communication ability.
“Be Your Best Self” is an emphasis of the DYM program and, according to Gibson, this year’s participants have embraced this component and at least one of its five elements: be healthy, be ambitious, be involved, be responsible and be ambitious.
“All eight of the participants wrote an essay on the element that they connected to the most,” the program chairman noted.
Now in its 59th year, the Lauderdale County DYW Program Committee has provided $130,000 in cash scholarships to program participants.
“I’ve been chairman of the committee for eight years and have been fortunate to work with an excellent committee,” Gibson said. “While it is the work of the participants to help solicit sponsors and sell ads, our committee’s efforts are a reflection of a community who supports and believes in the mission of DYW. Our community is made up of so many clubs, nonprofits and organizations that need our support. The fact that we’ve been able to sustain our scholarship levels is a true blessing.”
According to Gibson, a frequent question about the scholarship program is how the program year is derived.
“While we’re in 2022, our program year is always a year later. This date is based on when our local participant will participate in the state and national program,” he explained. “For example, our winner will participate in the state DYW program in July 2022. The winner of the state program will participate in the National DYW program after high school graduation in 2023. Our local winner is technically part of the 2023 program.”
Nationally, Distinguished Young Women has attracted more than 775,000 young women to compete in the program at the local, state and national level and awarded $114 million in cash scholarships since the program’s inception.
Following are brief bios of this year’s Lauderdale County Distinguished Young Women contestants:
Hannah Marie Boyette
School: Northeast Lauderdale High School
College Choice: University of Southern Mississippi
Career Goal: Dentist
Talent: Ballet en Pointe
Activities: NEHS Cheerleader, Junior Auxiliary Crown Club, Leadership Lauderdale Youth Participant, Mississippi Baptist All-state Choir member
Parents: Adam and Jennifer Boyette
Avery Caroline Knowles
School: Clarkdale High School
College Choice: Mississippi State University
Career Goal: Veterinarian
Talent: Piano Solo
Activities: Leadership Lauderdale Youth participant, Junior Auxiliary Crown Club, Clarkdale Volleyball, Clarkdale Tennis and Clarkdale cheerleader
Parents: Michele Price and Michael Knowles
Kaitlyn Michele Foreman
School: Northeast Lauderdale High School
College Choice: MIT or Vanderbilt
Career Goal: Chemical Engineering
Talent: Jazz Dance
Activities: NEHS volleyball team, Junior Auxiliary Crown Club, LCSD Superintendent Advisory Council, First Baptist Meridian Youth Choir, HOSA
Parents: Adam and Dana Foreman
Ava Grace Temple
School: Lamar School
College Choice: Mississippi State University
Career Goal: Stock Broker
Talent: Lyrical Dance
Activities: Lamar Volleyball team captain, Junior Auxiliary Crown Club, Leadership Lauderdale Youth participant, Dusty Social Service Club, Lamar Charitable Investment Club,
Parents: Brian and Amy Temple
Anika Reddy Ravi
School: Lamar School
College Choice: Stanford University
Career Goal: Doctor of Pediatrics
Talent: Dance
Activities: Lamar Robotics manager and team member, Lamar Quiz Bowl team captain, Lamar Charitable Investment Club vice president, Lamar Theater stage manager, Leadership Lauderdale Youth Participant
Parents: Praveen and Malini Ravi
Emma Kate Stephenson
School: Lamar School
College Choice: Baylor University
Career Goal: Speech Pathologist
Talent: Jazz Dance
Activities: Lamar Cross Country team, Dusty Social Service Club president, Lamar Student Council Vice President, Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta member
Parents: David and Billie Stephenson
Shannon Claire Thornhill
School: Enterprise High School
College Choice: Mississippi State University
Career Goal: Undecided
Talent: Fiddle solo
Activities: Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), Beta Club, Enterprise tennis team, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), Enterprise Soccer team, Mississippi Baptist All-state Youth Choir
Parents: Chad and Chanda Thornhill
Avrie Reese Boles
School: Clarkdale High School
College Choice: Mississippi State University
Career Goal: Elementary Music Teacher
Talent: Vocal/Piano solo
Activities: Hoby Ambassador, Clarkdale Volleyball team, Junior Auxiliary Crown Club, Dusty Social Service Club, East MS HUB volunteer project coordinator
Parents: Jonathan and Kylie Boles
What: 2023 Lauderdale County Distinguished Young Women of the Year Program
When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m.
Where: MSU Riley Center, downtown Meridian
Tickets: $20, available at the MSU Riley Center Box Office Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Program books also available for $10
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.