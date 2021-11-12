ECCC's Most Beautiful and Beauties 2021

Submitted photo

East Central Community College sophomore elementary education major Madison Delancey of Union (center) was selected Most Beautiful at the college’s annual pageant this week on the campus in Decatur. Delancey is a graduate of Union High School. Named Beauties were, from left, Hannah Beech, a sophomore business administration major from Meridian and Clarkdale High School; Piper Fulton, a freshman pre-nursing major from Philadelphia and Neshoba Central High School; Delancey; Reagan Tolbird, a freshman pre-medicine major from Hickory and Newton County High School; and Mabry Mayfield, a freshman pre-nursing major from Carthage and Leake Academy.s