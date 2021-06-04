ECCC's Boykin, Hughes Graduate from Leadership Academy

Submitted photo

East Central Community College employees Regena Boykin (left) of Conehatta and Leslie Hughes (right) of Union recently completed the Mississippi Community College Leadership Academy. They received their diplomas and medals of completion on the Decatur campus from ECCC President Dr. Brent Gregory. Boykin serves as associate director for information technology, and Hughes is dean of learning resources. This year-long program consists of workshops designed to strengthen supervisory and management skills, using participants’ current work situations to apply new skills and tools. It is also an opportunity to network and strengthen system-wide collaborative efforts. The MCCLA was developed in 2009 to address the projected need for upper-level leaders in the Mississippi community college system. The MCCLA is organized around the practical needs for future community college leaders, specific to the Mississippi community college system.