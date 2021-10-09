ECCC's 2021-22 Sophomore and Freshman Class Officers

Submitted photo

Serving as officers of the East Central Community College sophomore and freshman classes for the 2021-22 school year are: (front row, from left) Madison McLemore of Forest, Sophomore Class treasurer; Kiersten Selman of Madison, Sophomore Class secretary; Taylor Gregory of Louisville, Sophomore Class vice president; and Emma Rae Fulcher of Louisville, Sophomore Class president; and (back row, from left) Hannah Kreuz of Forest, Freshman Class treasurer; Ninel Ramirez of Carthage, Freshman Class secretary; Mabry Mayfield of Carthage, Freshman Class vice president; and Caleb Bolton of Carthage, Freshman Class president. The class officers were elected earlier this month by a vote of the student body.