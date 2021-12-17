ECCC Vocé members

Submitted photo

East Central Community College’s Vocé, an a cappella ensemble, recently performed its annual fall campus concert. Members include: front row, from left, Rachael Jennings of Lena, Kristina Alford of Carthage, Onnah-Symone Cross of Forest, Skye McElhenney of Lake, Annsley McMahan of Union, Lauren Gilmer of Little Rock, and Alison Anderson of Hickory; and back row, from left, Bethany Chaney of Hickory, Luke Sanders of Forest, Emma Taylor of Philadelphia, Jake Dean of Little Rock, Malachi Beasley of Walnut Grove, Allison Pickel of Carthage, Matt McCall of Decatur, and Trey Nichols of Morton. Lucus Orndorff serves as director.