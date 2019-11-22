ECCC to host series of holiday events

December’s arrival will mark the start of celebrating the holiday season at East Central Community College as three Christmas-themed events will take place on the Decatur campus. Following are descriptions of each:
“Christmas Spectacular”
The East Central Community College Fine Arts Division will host its annual “Christmas Spectacular” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, in Huff Auditorium. Tickets are $10 per person. Children under 6 will be admitted free. Featured performers will include the Wall O’ Sound Marching Band, Christmas Band, Jazz Band, Collegians rock-and-roll band, Concert Choir, Vocé vocal ensemble, the Color Guard and the Centralettes dance line.
A reception will follow in Mabry Cafeteria and will feature art by ECCC art students.
For more information, contact Fine Arts Division Chair Chas Evans at cevans@eccc.edu, or call 601-635-6227.
ECCC Gospel Choir Concert
The East Central Community College Gospel Choir will present its annual fall concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the Vickers Fine Arts Center Auditorium. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend.
Pastor Jermaine Jones, an ECCC alumnus, will be guest speaker. The evening will also include special performances by Jamal Roberts, BET’s Sunday Best Top 20 Contestant, and J&J Mime from Morton.
Brenda Johnson serves as sponsor of the ECCC Gospel Choir.
Warrior Wonderland
After having to cancel last year’s event due to inclement weather, East Central Community College’s Fourth Warrior Wonderland scheduled Friday, Dec. 6, on the Decatur campus. New rides and games will highlight this year’s edition of this special celebration of Christmas, which will begin immediately following the Decatur Christmas Parade, about 6:30 p.m., and conclude by 8:30 p.m.
Following the parade, activities will kick off with a fireworks display and visitors will have a variety of activities from which to choose.
A $5 armband will provide unlimited access to a train ride, and five new rides and games including Human Foosball, Hippo Chow Down, Meltdown, Wrecking Ball and Mindwinder.
The Mississippi National Guard will once again partner with the college and provide a gaming trailer, football toss, basketball toss, baseball toss, and punch machine.
“We hope everyone will come out and enjoy the activities and fun our campus community has planned for this special holiday evening at East Central,” said East Central Community College President Dr. Billy Stewart. “It’s always a joy to partner with our local communities, especially during the Christmas season.”
East Central Community College music groups, including the Collegians, Vocé, and Concert and Jazz bands will be performing throughout the night on the music stage, and the college’s art department will host a “Christmas Karaoke” booth for those who wish to participate.
There will be a Selfies with Santa station, and various specialty, food, and drink booths sponsored by ECCC student organizations.
For more information, contact Dr. Amanda Walton, ECCC director of housing and student activities, at 601-635-6213 or email awalton@eccc.edu
