ECCC students named to PTK All-Mississippi Academic Team

East Central Community College students named to the Phi Theta Kappa All-Mississippi Community College Academic Team were (from left) Madison McLemore of Forest, Keshawn Davis of Morton, and Myla Sanders of Lake. They are shown with ECCC President Dr. Brent Gregory. 

East Central Community College sophomores Madison McLemore of Forest, Keshawn Davis of Morton, and Myla Sanders of Lake have been named to the 2021-2022 Phi Theta Kappa All-Mississippi Community College Academic Team. 

McLemore was named to the All-Mississippi First Team and received a $1,000 scholarship, while Davis and Sanders were named to the Second Team. The students received medallions and certificates at the college’s Awards Ceremony in April. 

The All-Mississippi Community College Academic Team recognizes scholarly achievements and leadership accomplishments of students enrolled in the state’s two-year colleges.  

A graduate of Sebastopol Attendance Center and a pre-nursing major, McLemore is vice president of honors in action project research for the college’s Theta Xi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, Student Body Association treasurer, and a member of the Warrior Corps, Wall O’ Sound Band, and Collegians rock-n-roll band. 

Davis, a graduate of Morton High School and a computer science major, is vice president of membership for Phi Theta Kappa, president of the President’s Council, co-president of Warrior Corps, and president of Alpha Alpha Epsilon. He was one of six inductees into the ECCC Student Hall of Fame for 2021-22. 

A graduate of Lake High School and a surgical technology major, Sanders is secretary of Phi Theta Kappa, a representative for and member of the ECCC Gospel Choir, and a member of Warrior Corps and Presidents’ Council. 

The All-Mississippi Academic Team program is coordinated by Phi Theta Kappa, Mississippi Association of Community Colleges, and Mississippi Community College Board. PTK is the international honor society for two-year colleges.

