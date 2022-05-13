ECCC students named to PTK All-Mississippi Academic Team

East Central Community College sophomores Madison McLemore of Forest, Keshawn Davis of Morton, and Myla Sanders of Lake have been named to the 2021-2022 Phi Theta Kappa All-Mississippi Community College Academic Team.
McLemore was named to the All-Mississippi First Team and received a $1,000 scholarship, while Davis and Sanders were named to the Second Team. The students received medallions and certificates at the college’s Awards Ceremony in April.
The All-Mississippi Community College Academic Team recognizes scholarly achievements and leadership accomplishments of students enrolled in the state’s two-year colleges.
A graduate of Sebastopol Attendance Center and a pre-nursing major, McLemore is vice president of honors in action project research for the college’s Theta Xi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, Student Body Association treasurer, and a member of the Warrior Corps, Wall O’ Sound Band, and Collegians rock-n-roll band.
Davis, a graduate of Morton High School and a computer science major, is vice president of membership for Phi Theta Kappa, president of the President’s Council, co-president of Warrior Corps, and president of Alpha Alpha Epsilon. He was one of six inductees into the ECCC Student Hall of Fame for 2021-22.
A graduate of Lake High School and a surgical technology major, Sanders is secretary of Phi Theta Kappa, a representative for and member of the ECCC Gospel Choir, and a member of Warrior Corps and Presidents’ Council.
The All-Mississippi Academic Team program is coordinated by Phi Theta Kappa, Mississippi Association of Community Colleges, and Mississippi Community College Board. PTK is the international honor society for two-year colleges.
