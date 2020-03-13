ECCC sophomore cheerleaders recognized

Mary Alice Wright Irby was born on March 11, 1944 to the late Q.V. "Tibby" and Alice Wright. She entered into eternity on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Bedford Care Center in Marion t the age of 75. Social hour will be held Saturday, March 14 from 10-11 a.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home's OP…
Zular H. Godwin, 101, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away on March 11, 2020 at Anderson' Regional Medical Center. She was born on June 18, 1918 to Jim and Mable (Ballard) Scarbrough in Clarke County. She was a longtime member of Bucatunna Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother…
BIRMINGHAM [ndash] Services: Saturday, March 14 at 2 p.m. at Oak Bowery UMC, Heidelberg. Burial: Oak Bowery cemetery with Berry and Gardner in charge. Visitation: Friday 6-8 p.m. at Oak Bowery UMC and one hour prior to services.
MERIDIAN [ndash] Services: Saturday, March 14 at 2pm at St. Peter AME Zion Church. Burial: Walker Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: Friday, March 13 from 6-7pm at Berry and Gardner's OP Chapel and one hour prior to services.
MERIDIAN [ndash] Services will be Saturday, March 14 at 11am at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home's OP Chapel. Burial: Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery. Social hour with the family will take place one hour prior to services.
