ECCC sophomore cheerleaders recognized

Obituaries
DEKALB [ndash] Graveside services for Mr. Richard Hall will be 2 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Porterville. Rev. Mike Sims will be officiating. Stephens Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Hall, 69, of DeKalb, passed away Wednesday at his residenc…
Services: Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Burial: Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation: Friday, March 6, 4-5 p.m., at Berry and Gardner's OP Chapel and one hour prior to services at the church.
Services for Willie Lloyd Phillips will be Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Clark Funeral Home with burial in New Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, 7:30-8:30 p.m., at the funeral home.
Services for Joel Hunter Cole will be Saturday, March 7, 2020, 11 a.m., First Tabernacle Church of God. Burial in Daleville Cemetery. Viewing one hour prior to services at the church with Clark Funeral Home in charge.
