ECCC sophomore cheerleaders recognized

Submitted photo

Sophomore members of the East Central Community College Cheerleading Squad were honored during the recent basketball games against Southwest in Decatur. Shown during the recognition ceremony are, from left, cheerleader sponsor Pauline Karcher, Logan Tadlock of Forest, Andrew Sullivan of Decatur, Richard Horton of Decatur, Andrew Harrell of Pelahatchie, Brianna Dailey of Decatur, and Jada Autman of Collinsville.