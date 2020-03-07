DECATUR — East Central Community College will hold tryouts for the 2020-21 Cheerleading Squad Saturday, April 4, from 8 a.m.-noon, in the South Campus Gymnasium.
There is a $25 fee for all participants.
Pre-tryout clinics will be held March 30-31 and April 2, from 7 to 9 p.m., also in the South Campus Gymnasium. During these sessions, participants will learn the cheer, fight song routine, and stunts necessary for tryouts. Those wishing to tryout must attend at least one clinic.
Those selected for the squad receive full-tuition scholarships.
For more information, contact ECCC cheer sponsor Pauline Karcher at pkarcher@eccc.edu or contact the Athletics Department at 601-635-6310.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.